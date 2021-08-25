Vidja And Arya Controversy – Tech Kashif

Vidja, a German Citizen, used to be within the information after she lodged a criticism towards well-liked Kollywood actor Arya. She used to be settled in Sri Lanka and dealing within the clinical box. She mailed a criticism replica to the Tamil Nadu govt and the High Minister in search of motion towards the Sarpatta actor.

Afterward 25 August 2021, the police traced the telephone quantity that Vidja used to be speaking to and stuck the true culprits named Mohammed Armaan and Mohammed Hussaini. They’d impersonated Arya and cheated Vidja of an enormous quantity and in addition gave her serious psychological rigidity for greater than a few years. They’ve been arrested and criminal lawsuits towards them have began.

In line with resources, actor Arya had allegedly cheated rupees 70 lakhs 40 thousand from the german lady. As consistent with the criticism letter, she wrote that Arya requested her for the cash bringing up that because of COVID 19 pandemic he can’t make cash from motion pictures. She has additional alleged that once she contacted him, Arya refused to marry her and in addition mentioned that he’s going to now not go back her cash.

Vidja added that the Teddy actor additionally threatens her with suicide if she refused to withdraw the criticism.

Essentially the most cherished couple Arya and Sayyeshaa have fun their 2d 12 months anniversary nowadays (10 March 2021).

At the paintings entrance, Amazon High’s Sarpatta Parambarai film is a blockbuster hit and actor Arya receives large applause from the target audience and critics. He additionally did a outstanding function in Vishal’s Enemy film.

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar