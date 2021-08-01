Vidula Chougule Wiki, Age, DOB, Peak, Pictures

Vidula Chougule is a star of Indian movie Business. In April 2019, She become a debunate tv actress during the serial Jeev Zala Yedapisa directed via Vinod Lavekar. She additionally were given a chance to behave in a brief movie Daag.
Vidula Chougule Biography
|Title
|Vidula Chougule
|Actual Title
|Vidula Chougule
|Nickname
|Vidula
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Start
|December 07, 2002
|Age
|19 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Pandurang
Mom: Pranoti Chougule
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Shri Hanumantrao Chate Faculty, Kolhapur
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Track, Swimming and Dance
|Start Position
|Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
|Native land
|Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
|Present Town
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
|Peak
|5.4 F
Vidula Chougule’s Legitimate Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/vidulachougule/
Attention-grabbing details about Vidula Chougule
- As a excellent actress, she evolved her abilities in Shinde Theatre Academy.
- Middle for Cultural Sources and Coaching commemorated her thru state degree scholarship.
- She was once sacrificed her board examination for her performing occupation.
Vidula Chougule Pictures
Films Checklist
Serials Checklist
- Jeev Zala Yedapisa – 2019
