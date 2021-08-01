Vidula Chougule Wiki, Age, DOB, Peak, Pictures

Vidula Chougule Wiki, Age, DOB, Peak, Pictures

Vidula Chougule is a star of Indian movie Business. In April 2019, She become a debunate tv actress during the serial Jeev Zala Yedapisa directed via Vinod Lavekar. She additionally were given a chance to behave in a brief movie Daag.

Vidula Chougule Biography

Title Vidula Chougule
Actual Title Vidula Chougule
Nickname Vidula
Career Actress
Date of Start December 07, 2002
Age 19 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Pandurang
Mom: Pranoti Chougule
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty Shri Hanumantrao Chate Faculty, Kolhapur
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Track, Swimming and Dance
Start Position Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
Native land Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
Present Town But to be up to date
Nationality Indian
Peak 5.4 F

Vidula Chougule’s Legitimate Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/vidulachougule/

Attention-grabbing details about Vidula Chougule

  • As a excellent actress, she evolved her abilities in Shinde Theatre Academy.
  • Middle for Cultural Sources and Coaching commemorated her thru state degree scholarship.
  • She was once sacrificed her board examination for her performing occupation.

Vidula Chougule Pictures

Films Checklist

Serials Checklist

  • Jeev Zala Yedapisa – 2019

