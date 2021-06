Viduthalai is an upcoming Tamil language motion drama directed by way of Vettri Maaran, nationwide award winner for Asuran 2019. The film options Soori within the lead roles along side Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Bhavani Sre in pivotal roles. The movie is in accordance with Jeyamohan’s quick tale Thunaivan. It’s produced by way of Elred Kumar beneath the banner RS INFOTAINMENT. Maestro Ilayaraja composes the background song and soundtracks for the movie.