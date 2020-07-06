‘Vienna Blood’ Season 2 Commission By ORF, ZDF – Variety

Austrian broadcaster ORF and Germany’s ZDF have commissioned a three-episode season two for interval crime drama “Vienna Blood,” produced by Endor Productions — a Pink Arrow Studios firm — and MR Movie. After profitable season one runs within the U.S. and U.Ok., each PBS and BBC Two are on board as effectively.

Screenwriter Steve Thompson (“Deep State,” “Sherlock”) returns to proceed adapting Frank Tallis’ best-selling books. Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Robert Dornhelm (“Anne Frank: The Entire Story”) will lead direct.

Manufacturing is scheduled to start on location in Austria subsequent month with stars Matthew Bared and Jurgen Maurer returning to their roles as Physician Max Liebermann and detective Oskar Reinhardt, who collectively examine a sequence of bizarre murders within the Austrian capital metropolis.

Season one was BBC Two’s second best-performing drama of 2019, whereas episode one was ORF’s top-rated Friday-night broadcast of the yr. The sequence can also be broadcast in France, Spain, Finland, China and Japan in addition to a lot of Jap Europe.

COMMISSION

BBC Two and BBC Scotland have renewed Neil Forsyth’s fashionable darkish comedy miniseries “Guilt” for a second, four-part season. Filming is about to happen later this yr following all authorities well being and security rules concerning COVID-19.

Starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, “Guilt” activates two brothers who unintentionally hit and kill an aged man with their automobile whereas driving at evening. The 2 do the most effective they’ll to cowl up their crime, however the sufferer’s household stay unconvinced concerning the circumstances of his dying.

“Guilt” is co-produced by Expectation and Joyful Tramp North within the U.Ok. the place so way over three million individuals have tuned in to season one, making it a high three sequence for BBC’s iPlayer in Scotland.

FESTIVALS

Barcelona’s BCN Movie Fest has change into one in all Europe’s first movie festivals to rejoice an on-site version since COVID-19 shut down European get-togethers from early March. Greater than 8,000 tickets have been bought — down 50% from 2019 — over the competition’s eight days, with 10 movies promoting out together with opener “One for All.” Of 140 European movie festivals scheduled between March and June surveyed by Cineuropa, two have been stopped, 37 cancelled, 53 postponed and 48 taken on-line.

Run by Barcelona’s Cines Verde, owned by distributor A Contracorriente Movies, BCN Movie Fest took a number of primary selections to use security pointers extra successfully. All movies have been screened at Cines Verde, a five-screen multiplex the place capability was restricted to 50% with each different seat left empty. Ground visitors was regulated, screening occasions staggered and international friends participated digitally.

William Nicholson’s divorce drama “Hope Hole,” with Annette Bening and Invoice Nighy took greatest image, its first competition win, whereas Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi” scooped the Accec Critics’ Award. “True Historical past of the Kelly Gang” scribe Justin Kurzel gained greatest screenplay, “Hope Hole” lead Josh O’Conner took greatest actor, and Rosamund Pike scored greatest actress for her work as Marie Currie in “Radioactive.” “Corpus Cristi” composers Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine gained greatest music.

Emma Suárez

BCN Movie Fest

*****

Edinburgh TV Competition has introduced a batch of North American business executives who will take part at this yr’s occasion, specializing in trans-Atlantic interplay.

Netflix director of unscripted originals Nathaniel Grouille and director of unscripted originals and acquisitions Sean Hancock might be joined by “Too Scorching to Deal with” creator Laura Gibson and government producer Viki Kolar to debate taking U.Ok. exhibits overseas.

TLC president and common supervisor Howard Lee and A+E president of programming Rob Sharenow will take part in panels analyzing their very own networks as bigger business traits in programming. And Jeniffer Kim, senior VP, worldwide originals for HBO Max, will talk about how U.Ok. programming matches in on the networks new streaming platform.

Edinburgh TV Competition is backed by YouTube and Freeview and can run Aug. 24-27.

DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

Studiocanal and digital content material aggregator-distributor Beneath the Milky Method have signed an settlement for transactional digital distribution of greater than 450 Studiocanal catalog titles in Europe (exterior of Studiocanal’s direct distribution territories of France, the U.Ok. and Germany), Latin America, Asia and Canada.

Key traditional titles embody “Elephant Man,” “Primary Intuition,” “Bridget Jones” and the 4K restored model of “Apocalypse Now.” Moreover, the deal will see 300 French movies made accessible for digital distribution in Canada, together with latest hits “The Good Nanny,” “Somebody Someplace” and several other classics from the likes of Ozon, Sautet, Tati and Klapisch.

Apocalypse Now.

Credit score: Studiocanal

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

As a part of the Scottish authorities’s £185 million ($231 million) Enterprise Assist Fund, £10 million ($12.5 million) has been earmarked as lifeline assist for performing arts venues, to be administered by way of Artistic Scotland and Bectu, the U.Ok.’s media and leisure commerce union.

The Performing Arts Venues Reduction Fund is geared toward repeatedly funded organizations and non-RFOs with three acknowledged targets: eradicating the specter of insolvency previous to the top of March 2021, permitting for specialist and core employees to return from furlough whereas avoiding future redundancies, and rising alternatives for commissioning and employment of freelancers.