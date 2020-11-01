Viera Cakanyova’s ‘White on White’ Wins Ji.hlava Film Festival

Fearless truth-seeking and empathy received the day on the twenty fourth Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival Saturday, with Viera Cakanyova’s Arctic-shot video diary “White on White” taking the Opus Bonum essential prize. The highest Czech doc fest, which continues on-line by way of Nov. 8, when the viewers prize shall be introduced, awarded filmmakers early this 12 months because it solid its first-ever hybrid version owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Juror Hilal Baydarov referred to as Cakanyova’s movie “trustworthy, courageous and inspirational” for her dedication to chart her personal emotional state as she filmed within the frozen Polish outpost, a feat displaying how “virtually unimaginable it’s to make a movie about oneself.”

Baydarov, adjudicating movies on-line from Egypt, granted a particular point out to the French account of poet Thierry Metz’ final musings, “A Man Leaning” by Olivier Dury and Marie-Violaine Brincard, “for its lovely construction and well-performed modifying.”

Within the Between the Seas competitors of Central and Japanese European docs, Ivars Zviedris’ border smuggling story “Latvian Coyote” took high honors and a ten,000 euro prize for its “delicate strategy to its well-chosen protagonists.” Judith Zdesar received the part’s particular point out for Austrian doc “The Final Picture,” a poignant appears on the reflections of a girl dropping her imaginative and prescient.

The Between the Seas scholar competitors honored Belgian/Russian doc “Time Is” by Zaur Kourazov with a $2,000 prize for its “lovely and minimalistic narrative strategy” in suspending time in its portrayal of every day life in war-torn Chechen society.

“A New Shift,” Jindrich Andrs’ chronicle of a laid off coal miner’s struggles to regulate to his new life as a pc programmer, received the Czech Pleasure competitors and the Silver Eye award from the Institute of Documentary Film for its “cautious and delicate commentary displaying no prejudices or downplaying.”

Martin Pav’s account of the conflicts between people and pure predators within the Broumov area, “Wolves on the Borders,” received this part’s particular point out for its take a look at “our private boundaries, our shared worry of the unknown and of the potential for dropping our conquered territories the place anybody will be the wolf.”

The First Lights jury, honoring function doc debuts, gave its high prize to the Portuguese account of folks non secular beliefs “Ghosts: A Lengthy Approach House” by Tiago Siopa for its “magnificent cinematic type” and “the immersiveness of spiritually enriching storytelling.” Particular point out went to French/Swiss doc “A Home” by Judith Auffray, her story of an impartial dwelling program for folks with autism, which the jury described as a filmic dance.

The Fascinations part of experimental docs honored Australian/New Zealand quick “We Are With out” by S.J. Ramir for its unlocking of “an unlimited vary of interpretations” in its story of a dystopian panorama. The Fascinations particular point out went to Hungarian doc “Baroque Femina (Nr. 7-11)” by Peter Lichter, a meld of Hollywood cinema and video video games the jury referred to as a “visually adventurous collage about immediately’s Hungarian collective unconscious.”

Ji.hlava’s Czech experimental movies part, Fascinations: Exprmntl.cz, gave high honors to “Disaster” by Zbynek Baladran for his use of “easy and formally and stylistically pure gadgets, actions of ideas” to create “visible shortcuts” to attach audiences to lived actuality and its reflection in reminiscence.

Particular mentions on this part went to Tereza Chudackova and Klara Ondrackova’s “Sparkly Shiny Brightly See, Kaleidoscope Grows From Ears,” a backyard and aliens encounter, and to “No one Wants To Know About This, He Mentioned” by Ester Grohova, a private testimony on trauma remedy.

Ji.hlava’s Brief Pleasure competitors, awarded by on-line viewers, went to Bosnia and Herzegovina/Hungary doc “First Birthday After the Apocalypse” by Farah Hasanbegovic, a bittersweet autobiographical memoir.

The Testimonies part jury, screening docs taking on world points from local weather change to feminine sexuality, awarded German doc “Oeconomia” by Carmen Losmann, a cinematic take a look at the creation of cash, for its account of “high financial institution and enterprise managers who don’t know how the system they’ve created really works.”

Chinese language dissident artwork filmmaker Ai Weiwei, who took Ji.hlava’s contribution to world cinema award, additionally received the Testimonies particular point out for “Vivos,” his assortment of intimate testimonies from Mexicans whose youngsters and family members have been killed or maimed throughout a police bloodbath within the metropolis of Iguala.

JI.HLAVA 2020 WINNERS

Opus Bonum

“White on White”

Viera Cakanyova

Czech Republic/Slovakia

Particular point out

“A Man Leaning”

Olivier Dury, Marie-Violaine Brincard

France

Between the Seas

“Latvian Coyote”

Ivars Zviedris

Latvia

Particular point out

“The Final Picture”

Judith Zdesar

Austria

Between the Seas scholar competitors

“Time Is”

Zaur Kourazov

Belgium/Russia

Czech Pleasure

“A New Shift”

Jindrich Andrs

Particular point out

“Wolves on the Borders”

Martin Pav

Scholar jury award

“Traces of a Panorama”

Petr Zaruba

Czech Republic/Italy

First Lights

“Ghosts: A Lengthy Approach House”

Tiago Siopa

Portugal

Particular point out/scholar jury award

“A Home”

Judith Auffray

France/Switzerland

Fascinations

“We Are With out”

S.J. Ramir

Australia/New Zealand

Particular point out

“Baroque Femina (Nr. 7-11)”

Peter Lichter

Hungary

Fascinations: Exprmntl.cz

“Disaster”

Zbynek Baladran

Czech Republic

Particular point out

“Sparkly Shiny Brightly See, Kaleidoscope Grows From Ears”

Tereza Chudackova, Klara Ondrackova

Czech Republic

Particular point out

“No one Must Know About This, He Mentioned”

Ester Grohova

Czech Republic

Brief Pleasure

“First Birthday After the Apocalypse”

Farah Hasanbegovic

Bosnia and Herzegovina/Hungary

Testimonies

“Oeconomia”

Carmen Losmann

Germany

Particular point out

“Vivos”

Ai Weiwei

Germany/Mexico

Silver Eye award

Function

“A New Shift”

Jindřich Andrs

Czech Republic

Brief

“Son of the Streets”

Mohammed Almughanni

Poland, Lebanon

Particular point out

“To Feather, to Wither”

Hanna Hovitie

Hungary

Contribution to World Cinema

Ai Weiwei