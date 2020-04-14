General News

Viewers amazed by Michael Sheen’s transformation into Chris Tarrant on Quiz

April 14, 2020
ITV’s much-anticipated drama Quiz kicked off final evening, depicting the occasions of the notorious “Coughing Main” scandal that rocked Who Desires to Be a Millionaire in 2001.

Matthew Mcfadyen and Sian Clifford star as Charles and Diana Ingram, the couple discovered responsible of dishonest their method to the highest prize on the sport present, nevertheless it’s Michael Sheen as presenter Chris Tarrant which has drawn essentially the most consideration.

Sheen has been praised for giving an uncanny impression of the host, even by Tarrant’s very personal son Toby, who works for Radio X.

Sheen appeared on The Graham Norton Present final week to advertise Quiz, sporting longer hair and a bushy beard – making his bodily transformation into Tarrant all of the extra outstanding.

The ITV drama recreated the precise set of 2001-era Who Desires to Be a Millionaire, giving Sheen the proper backdrop for his efficiency.

Notably, the actor has a confirmed observe report for portraying actual folks in factual dramas, having beforehand excelled as former Prime Minister Tony Blair (The Queen), journalist David Frost (Frost/Nixon) and soccer supervisor Brian Clough (The Damned United).

Sheen nailed Tarrant’s distinctive voice, with some joking that he needs to be internet hosting the sport present’s present collection (fronted by Jeremy Clarkson).

It might be secure to say that Sheen stole the present for a lot of viewers, however his co-stars additionally made a giant impression.

Specifically, Sian Clifford was praised for her flip as Diana Ingram, having just lately co-starred within the BBC’s hit comedy collection Fleabag.

Matthew Macfadyen’s efficiency was additionally hailed, nevertheless it was his iconic apparel that basically received folks speaking…

Quiz continues tonight (Tuesday 14th April) at 9pm on ITV

