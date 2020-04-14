Viewers amazed by Michael Sheen’s transformation into Chris Tarrant on Quiz

ITV’s much-anticipated drama Quiz kicked off final evening, depicting the occasions of the notorious “Coughing Main” scandal that rocked Who Desires to Be a Millionaire in 2001.

Matthew Mcfadyen and Sian Clifford star as Charles and Diana Ingram, the couple discovered responsible of dishonest their method to the highest prize on the sport present, nevertheless it’s Michael Sheen as presenter Chris Tarrant which has drawn essentially the most consideration.

Sheen has been praised for giving an uncanny impression of the host, even by Tarrant’s very personal son Toby, who works for Radio X.

Actually loved #Quiz tonight, trying ahead to the remainder of it @michaelsheen as anticipated is sensible as Dad… To be honest, he is so good he’d most likely be convincing as my Norwegian auntie Tina — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) April 13, 2020

Sheen appeared on The Graham Norton Present final week to advertise Quiz, sporting longer hair and a bushy beard – making his bodily transformation into Tarrant all of the extra outstanding.

How is he the identical man my mind is failing me #Quiz pic.twitter.com/TCjWl8ML8o — rehza ???? (@rehzarice) April 13, 2020

The ITV drama recreated the precise set of 2001-era Who Desires to Be a Millionaire, giving Sheen the proper backdrop for his efficiency.

I’ve to say Michael Sheen taking part in Chris Tarrant is absolute pure genius! #Quiz pic.twitter.com/4sDUSjPTlU — ahmedmos22 (@ahmedmos22) April 13, 2020

Notably, the actor has a confirmed observe report for portraying actual folks in factual dramas, having beforehand excelled as former Prime Minister Tony Blair (The Queen), journalist David Frost (Frost/Nixon) and soccer supervisor Brian Clough (The Damned United).

Sheen nailed Tarrant’s distinctive voice, with some joking that he needs to be internet hosting the sport present’s present collection (fronted by Jeremy Clarkson).

Michael Sheen is a outstanding impersonator. That snort. This IS Chris Tarrant. #Quiz pic.twitter.com/wghvQdLzPf — Gareth will not be going out (@GMLmusic) April 14, 2020

It might be secure to say that Sheen stole the present for a lot of viewers, however his co-stars additionally made a giant impression.

Causes I’m watching #Quiz: 20% as a result of it’s fascinating

80% to make this face each time I see Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant pic.twitter.com/P0XbWhb3s8 — John-Luke (@JohnLuke_PW) April 13, 2020

Specifically, Sian Clifford was praised for her flip as Diana Ingram, having just lately co-starred within the BBC’s hit comedy collection Fleabag.

I see all of your enthusiasm over Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant, however I simply can’t recover from the sheer perfection of casting Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram. #quiz — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) April 13, 2020

Matthew Macfadyen’s efficiency was additionally hailed, nevertheless it was his iconic apparel that basically received folks speaking…

Yeah #Quiz was glorious and Sheen was nice as Tarrant, however hats off as properly to that polo shirt. Powerful to impersonate such an iconic and distinctive garment however received it completely spot on, what a efficiency. pic.twitter.com/iG5jI4glDg — Tom Noble (@_Noble) April 13, 2020

Quiz continues tonight (Tuesday 14th April) at 9pm on ITV