Viewers are loving Beat the Chasers: “It’s like Chasers Assemble”

Yesterday (Monday 27th April) noticed the debut of Beat the Chasers – a brand new spin-off primarily based on the massively well-liked recreation present The Chase, with Bradley Walsh returning as presenter.

The present sees members of the viewers chosen at random to check their information in opposition to all 5 of the reveals knowledgeable quizzers – Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace, with rising prize cash relying on what number of they select to tackle.

At the begin of the first episode, Walsh claimed it was like “The X Issue for quizzers!” and, up to now, followers appear to be having fun with the better spectacle of the new present.

One viewer stated, “I’m liking this new format already. I don’t envy the contestants going up in opposition to all 5 of them although” whereas one other described it as, “an ideal instance of a spin-off carried out proper.”

I am liking this new format already. I do not envy the contestants going up in opposition to all 5 of them although #BeatTheChasers pic.twitter.com/AUFTtzcaNv — Johnny (@jonathanland91) April 27, 2020

One fan even in contrast the present to Avengers Assemble – sharing a photograph during which he had photoshopped every of the Chasers’ heads on to certainly one of the superheroes, together with The Beast as The Hulk.

#BeatTheChasers loving this programme it’s like Chasers Assemble pic.twitter.com/2uuTbjFUWh — Ian Paterson (@exiledscotsman) April 27, 2020

And one other viewer stated that the present gave him the identical “occasion tv vibes” as Who Needs To Be A Millionaire, including, “Unimaginable format, intensely dramatic and extremely entertaining. I LOVE it.”

Beat The Chasers is giving me critical ‘occasion tv’ vibes. Comparable massive feeling for me as Who Needs To Be A Millionaire. Unimaginable format, intensely dramatic and extremely entertaining. I LOVE it ???? #BeatTheChasers — Aaron (@Aaron_787) April 27, 2020

ITV will probably be hoping that the present continues to draw viewers – and if it has something close to the success of the aforementioned Who Needs To Be a Millionaire, it’s going to go down as an enormous win for the channel.

Just one contestant was profitable in profitable any cash throughout the first episode – with trainee paramedic Alex Wilson taking house £25,000 after beating three chasers.

Earlier, Bernie Kingston had been unsuccessful in his bold try and tackle all 5 Chasers for a prize fund of £90,000 whereas Father George failed in his efforts to win £2,000 in opposition to two Chasers.

Beat the Chasers continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.