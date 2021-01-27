Viewers Are Still Swooning Over ‘Bachelor’ Lead Matt James on Mondays

Matt James might have had a rocky begin because the twenty fifth (and solely Black) lead of ABC’s top-rated courting present “The Bachelor,” premiering with rankings lows, however for the previous 4 Monday nights, followers have been flocking to observe Bachelor Nation’s newest newcomer seal one-on-ones with kisses, give out coveted group date roses, say good day to a brand new flock of girls and dismiss teary-eyed contestants vying for his coronary heart.

For the night of Jan. 25, “The Bachelor” got here out on the prime of Nielsen’s Dwell+Similar Day quick affiliate rankings but once more, with a 1.40 in the important thing, adults 18-49 demographic and roughly 5.06 million viewers. After the primetime crown winner’s 8 to 10 p.m. window, ABC dropped a brand new episode of “The Good Physician” starring Freddie Highmore, which garnered a 0.7 score in the important thing demo and 4.19 million viewers, a big enhance of 14.75 % within the demo and 5.51 % in viewers in comparison with final week’s episode.

A debut episode of Fox’s “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. was runner-up to “The Bachelor” in Monday’s in a single day 18-49 numbers, pulling a 1.2 in the important thing demo and virtually 7 million viewers, adopted by a brand new episode of “9-1-1” spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” (1.0, 5.75).

Elsewhere on tv, NBC dropped new episodes of recreation exhibits “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games,” which drew a 0.6 within the 18-49 demo and three.3 million viewers at 8 p.m., and “The Wall,” which drew a 0.5 in the important thing demo and about 3 million viewers at 9 p.m. Moreover, NBC ran an encore telecast of “The Weakest Hyperlink” at 10 p.m., which drew a 0.5 within the 18-49 demo and a pair of.4 million viewers (regardless of it being a rerun, it was even in the important thing demo in comparison with final week’s episode debut).

CBS ran a brand new episode of “The Neighborhood” that hit a season-best in watching stats (6.21 million viewers) and secured a 0.9 within the adults 18-49 demographic. At 8:30, CBS sitcom set in Detroit “Bob Hearts Abishola” additionally hit a season-high, with a 0.7 in the important thing demo and about 5.8 million viewers. At 9 p.m. a brand new episode of “All Rise” drew a 0.5 score and 4.16 million viewers, and at 10 p.m., CBS “Bull” drew a 0.5 score and 5.30 million viewers.

The CW, which scored an enormous primetime win with the premiere of Jared Padalecki-fronted “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot, aired a brand new episode of “All American” at 8 p.m. that got here in final within the hour-long window (0.3, 0.84). The CW additionally ran a rerun from the second season of “Batwoman” (however the first for Javicia Leslie within the Batsuit) at 9 p.m. (0.1, 0.39).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.4, 1.59), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.22). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 1.04 million viewers. All through the night, Telemundo ran season finales of the sport present “El Domo del Dinero” (0.3, 1.32) at 8 p.m., Turkish cleaning soap opera “Todo Por Mi Hija” (0.5, 1.62) at 9 p.m., and Telemundo International Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.4, 1.01) at 10 p.m. It needs to be famous that every one three finales carried out higher than earlier episode airings, which dropped recurrently and virtually nightly on the NBCUniversal-owned community.

Total on Monday evening, ABC was primary in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, acquiring a 1.2 score and about 4.77 million viewers. However, though Fox got here second in the important thing demo (1.1), they dominated the evening in viewers (6.36 million). CBS and NBC tied for third place in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, securing a score of 0.6 every, however CBS led in common viewership stats, ending the evening with 5.15 million watchers (whereas NBC had 2.9 million). Telemundo got here in fourth in the important thing demo, attracting a 0.4 score and roughly 1.32 million viewers. Univision acquired a 0.3 and 1.29 million viewers, whereas The CW was ranked on the backside with a 0.2 score and 587,000 viewers.