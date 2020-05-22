Viewers back drastic Strictly Come Dancing changes to 2020 series

There’s one query on all of our lips: will Strictly Come Dancing go forward this 12 months?

And if it does make it to our screens in 2020, what’s going to Strictly 2020 seem like? Absolutely you couldn’t have a pair getting up shut and private beneath the glitterballs if the remainder of us are staying two metres away from one another?

The BBC has thrown its full dedication behind its prime leisure series and says it’s “doing all it may possibly” to carry Strictly to our screens this autumn, a technique or one other. However would the viewers slightly have a slimmed-down, socially distanced model of the present, or wait till subsequent 12 months for a bumper version?

Effectively, we determined to ask you the way you felt about this one. In a ballot carried out proper right here on RadioTimes.com, we posed the easy query: “Ought to Strictly be cancelled if it may possibly’t go forward as regular: With rumours circulating about how Strictly will likely be tailored to match social distancing tips, is it value having a compromised series?”

You voted and the end result was clear: 59% of you stated sure.

So even when it takes place with out an viewers, with pre-recorded music as a substitute of Dave Arch’s stay orchestra, or with the judges zooming of their scores from dwelling, the vast majority of you want to to see Strictly back on TV this autumn.

41% of you stated that if the present can’t go forward as standard you assume it needs to be cancelled for this 12 months.

Thanks in your votes, let’s see if the BBC could make our want come true…

We’re all hoping Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this September.

To search out out what’s on telly in the intervening time, try our TV Information.