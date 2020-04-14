General News

Viewers left in tears by “good” ending to The Nest on BBC One

April 14, 2020
BBC One’s The Nest got here to a detailed over the Easter Financial institution Vacation and lots of viewers have been pleasantly shocked by the way it ended.

The drama follows Dan and Emily, a rich couple who strike up a take care of Kaya, a troubled teenager who gives to be their surrogate.

The Nest has seen quite a lot of twists and turns all through, with many viewers anticipating a downbeat finale – thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

Initially of the ultimate episode, a authorized battle for custody of the new child child was about to kick off, and it appeared as if the results can be disastrous.

Nevertheless, one remaining twist noticed Kaya have a change of coronary heart, deciding Dan and Emily would offer a greater residence for the kid, whereas additionally permitting her to have a recent begin at life.

Followers have been happy to see such an optimistic ending, particularly given present occasions unfolding in the world…

Martin Compston (Line of Obligation) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) starred in the collection, with their performances receiving loads of reward.

Billed as a thriller, the collection was continually shifting viewer loyalties because it was unclear who could possibly be trusted and who was being exploited.

Relative newcomer Mirren Mack, who beforehand had a small position in Netflix’s Intercourse Training, impressed viewers along with her highly effective flip as Kaya.

The Nest was filmed in areas round Glasgow and viewers have been happy to see Scotland represented on display, following in the footsteps of different current thrillers like Guilt and Deadwater Fell.

The soundtrack was one other side of The Nest that viewers beloved, with London Grammar’s Sturdy hitting significantly onerous in the closing moments of the collection.

The Nest wrapped up its plot threads neatly in the collection finale, with one fan claiming that the “unimaginable” ending doesn’t want a follow-up.

The Nest is obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer

