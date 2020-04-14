Viewers left in tears by “good” ending to The Nest on BBC One

BBC One’s The Nest got here to a detailed over the Easter Financial institution Vacation and lots of viewers have been pleasantly shocked by the way it ended.

The drama follows Dan and Emily, a rich couple who strike up a take care of Kaya, a troubled teenager who gives to be their surrogate.

The Nest has seen quite a lot of twists and turns all through, with many viewers anticipating a downbeat finale – thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

Initially of the ultimate episode, a authorized battle for custody of the new child child was about to kick off, and it appeared as if the results can be disastrous.

Nevertheless, one remaining twist noticed Kaya have a change of coronary heart, deciding Dan and Emily would offer a greater residence for the kid, whereas additionally permitting her to have a recent begin at life.

Followers have been happy to see such an optimistic ending, particularly given present occasions unfolding in the world…

Buzzing with that ending of the nest ???????????????????????? neatest thing I’ve watched in so so lengthy #TheNest — liv (@oliv1asmith) April 13, 2020

Martin Compston (Line of Obligation) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) starred in the collection, with their performances receiving loads of reward.

The Nest finale is one hell of a experience. What an ending! ???????????? Bravo @martin_compston . It is nice to see that well-known smile once more. #TheNest pic.twitter.com/anArdimKKA — Seri Dermawar (@SeriDermawar) April 13, 2020

Billed as a thriller, the collection was continually shifting viewer loyalties because it was unclear who could possibly be trusted and who was being exploited.

I completely beloved #TheNest. Nice appearing and writing – my sympathies continually altering – good ending — Elly Griffiths (@ellygriffiths) April 14, 2020

Relative newcomer Mirren Mack, who beforehand had a small position in Netflix’s Intercourse Training, impressed viewers along with her highly effective flip as Kaya.

What a superb ending, I shed a contented tear #TheNest ???? #MirrenMack you have been excellent complete class ???? — Kate Regan (@KateRegan7) April 13, 2020

The Nest was filmed in areas round Glasgow and viewers have been happy to see Scotland represented on display, following in the footsteps of different current thrillers like Guilt and Deadwater Fell.

What a incredible ending to #TheNest. Mirren Mack was completely very good from begin to end. Please can now we have extra drama popping out of Scotland as opposed to being filmed in the house counties? Distinctive soundtrack too. — Kristian Ross (@Kristian7Ross) April 13, 2020

The soundtrack was one other side of The Nest that viewers beloved, with London Grammar’s Sturdy hitting significantly onerous in the closing moments of the collection.

Awww that was a fully good ending. Very good. Far more emotional than I used to be in all probability anticipating after which they solely went and performed London Grammar’s Sturdy simply to undoubtedly end me off ???? Mirren Mack is somewhat star. #TheNest — serialsockthief (@serialsockthief) April 13, 2020

The Nest wrapped up its plot threads neatly in the collection finale, with one fan claiming that the “unimaginable” ending doesn’t want a follow-up.

Wow, #TheNest had an unimaginable ending, was so good to watch a TV drama that didn’t have a disappointing ending. It doesn’t want a collection 2 both. I beloved it and I’m crying. — Nyomi Miah (@nyomiah) April 13, 2020

The Nest is obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer