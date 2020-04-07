Viewers react to “ridiculous” ending of ITV’s Liar series 2

The second series of ITV’s Liar concluded final evening after six weeks of suspense, however it acquired combined reactions from viewers, who weren’t all that happy with the result.

The thriller series explored the homicide of surgeon and serial rapist Andrew Earlham (performed by Ioan Gruffudd), that includes a number of suspects throughout its six episodes.

Within the finale, it was revealed that one of Earlham’s victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt), had stabbed him within the neck and left him for lifeless.

Nonetheless, many viewers felt that this ending was disappointing and anticlimactic, with one jokingly asking on Twitter: “How do I am going about suing ITV for the six hours of my life I’ll by no means get again after watching series 2 of Liar?”

How do I am going about suing @ITV for the 6 hours of my life I will by no means get again after watching series 2 of #LiarITV?!?! — James Cunnington (@jamescunnington) April 6, 2020

Others questioned whether or not the series had been value all of it, particularly contemplating the way it went to “excessive measures” to show Laura hadn’t killed him, solely to have that change within the finale.

So we had 6 weeks of Laura going to excessive measures to show her innocence and it seems it was her all alongside? ???? Ought to have simply executed one series, the storyline within the second has been ridiculous #liar #liaritv — Angharad Lewis (@anglewis15) April 6, 2020

One other viewer criticised the whodunit format of the present, saying they now not cared about who truly executed it by the tip.

It is a whodunit and I dont precise care whodunit anymore #LiarITV #liar — Stefan Sekula (@ProtusTherapy) April 6, 2020

It appears that evidently a quantity of the individuals who tuned in to Liar had been anticipating a shocking twist ending, as Laura was the apparent suspect from the very starting.

Wow. So the girl who everybody knew killed him in Series one , truly DID kill him. What a waste of 6 hours ???? #LiarITV — Warren Arden (@WarrenArden) April 7, 2020

One viewer even used an iconic scene from BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey to specific his dissatisfaction…

After ready two years to discover out Laura killed Andrew Earlham #LiarITV pic.twitter.com/28d7J0tbNN — Granty Elliott Sacks (@Grantyboiiiii) April 6, 2020

In equity, not everybody felt let down by the present’s ultimate episode, as investigative reporter Mark Williams-Thomas (This Morning) described it as “actually good,” however admitted that the second series had “completely unbelievable scenes all through.”

Final episode of #liar was actually good- glad I caught with it. Misplaced itself within the center , tried to be too intelligent. Additionally had some actually foolish completely unbelievable scenes all through. Total was good, however primarily as a result of of final episode . — Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) April 7, 2020

Written by Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste), series two of Liar noticed the return of Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Ioan Gruffudd (San Andreas) and Zoe Tapper (Secure Home) within the lead roles, with Katherine Kelly (Mr Selfridge) and Sam Spruell (Valerian) becoming a member of the solid.

Liar is out there now on ITV Participant.