Viewers react to “ridiculous” ending of ITV’s Liar series 2

April 7, 2020
The second series of ITV’s Liar concluded final evening after six weeks of suspense, however it acquired combined reactions from viewers, who weren’t all that happy with the result.

The thriller series explored the homicide of surgeon and serial rapist Andrew Earlham (performed by Ioan Gruffudd), that includes a number of suspects throughout its six episodes.

Within the finale, it was revealed that one of Earlham’s victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt), had stabbed him within the neck and left him for lifeless.

Nonetheless, many viewers felt that this ending was disappointing and anticlimactic, with one jokingly asking on Twitter: “How do I am going about suing ITV for the six hours of my life I’ll by no means get again after watching series 2 of Liar?”

Others questioned whether or not the series had been value all of it, particularly contemplating the way it went to “excessive measures” to show Laura hadn’t killed him, solely to have that change within the finale.

One other viewer criticised the whodunit format of the present, saying they now not cared about who truly executed it by the tip.

It appears that evidently a quantity of the individuals who tuned in to Liar had been anticipating a shocking twist ending, as Laura was the apparent suspect from the very starting.

One viewer even used an iconic scene from BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey to specific his dissatisfaction…

In equity, not everybody felt let down by the present’s ultimate episode, as investigative reporter Mark Williams-Thomas (This Morning) described it as “actually good,” however admitted that the second series had “completely unbelievable scenes all through.”

Written by Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste), series two of Liar noticed the return of Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Ioan Gruffudd (San Andreas) and Zoe Tapper (Secure Home) within the lead roles, with Katherine Kelly (Mr Selfridge) and Sam Spruell (Valerian) becoming a member of the solid.

Liar is out there now on ITV Participant. Try what else is on with our TV Information

