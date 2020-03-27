General News

Viewers react to the “emotional” Picard finale

March 27, 2020
The hashtag “#PicardFinale” has been trending as viewers submit their reactions to the emotional and surprising Picard ending, which included one main character’s dying…

*Warning: main spoilers forward for Picard collection one finale*

The episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Half 2,” included the shock dying of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart)—earlier than he was resurrected in an artificial “golem” physique created by Dr. Altan Soong (Brent Spiner).

After Picard died, his consciousness was uploaded to the “Dataverse,” a sort of simulated afterlife, and earlier than his resurrection, he was in a position to have a ultimate and heartwarming speak along with his outdated pal Information (additionally performed by Brent Spiner)—which followers are already dubbing “most likely the finest scene in all of Star Trek”.

One viewer mentioned that that they had watched “the scene between Information and Picard and Information’s dying at the least 5 instances”.

The #PicardFinale was a masterpiece,” one other fan posted on Twitter. “So many bits of nostalgia together with some profound philosophical nuggets about life, the universe, and the whole lot …and seeing Riker at the helm of a starship had me marking out. I’m glad Information’s storyline lastly got here full circle as nicely [sic].”

“The was good enjoyable, and a bit emotional, particularly if you happen to view the entire season as a narrative about Information,” a viewer advised.

In the meantime, some Picard followers have been posting snippets of Information’s dialogue from the present in tribute to him.

