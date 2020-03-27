Viewers react to the “emotional” Picard finale

The hashtag “#PicardFinale” has been trending as viewers submit their reactions to the emotional and surprising Picard ending, which included one main character’s dying…

*Warning: main spoilers forward for Picard collection one finale*

The episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Half 2,” included the shock dying of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart)—earlier than he was resurrected in an artificial “golem” physique created by Dr. Altan Soong (Brent Spiner).

After Picard died, his consciousness was uploaded to the “Dataverse,” a sort of simulated afterlife, and earlier than his resurrection, he was in a position to have a ultimate and heartwarming speak along with his outdated pal Information (additionally performed by Brent Spiner)—which followers are already dubbing “most likely the finest scene in all of Star Trek”.

The closing scene with @BrentSpiner and @SirPatStew in the #PicardFinale was most likely the finest scene in all of Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/uzMk8pARjJ — UtiliTerran (@UtiliTerran) March 27, 2020

One viewer mentioned that that they had watched “the scene between Information and Picard and Information’s dying at the least 5 instances”.

I’ve watched the scene between Information and Picard and Information’s dying at the least 5 instances right now and have teared up everytime. That is very emotional, however Im glad Information obtained to develop outdated. #PicardFinale #StarTrekPicard #Picard pic.twitter.com/Fjnq1yt0Mx — Brian ???????? (@HeSlimedMe__) March 27, 2020

“The #PicardFinale was a masterpiece,” one other fan posted on Twitter. “So many bits of nostalgia together with some profound philosophical nuggets about life, the universe, and the whole lot …and seeing Riker at the helm of a starship had me marking out. I’m glad Information’s storyline lastly got here full circle as nicely [sic].”

The #PicardFinale was a masterpiece. So many bits of nostalgia together with some profound philosophical nuggets about life, the universe, and the whole lot …and seeing Riker at the helm of a starship had me marking out. I’m glad Information’s storyline lastly got here full circle as nicely. pic.twitter.com/R5vWP8Dkso — Chris Montcalmo Music (@ChrisMonty) March 27, 2020

“The #PicardFinale was good enjoyable, and a bit emotional, particularly if you happen to view the entire season as a narrative about Information,” a viewer advised.

The #PicardFinale was good enjoyable, and a bit emotional, particularly if you happen to view the entire season as a narrative about Information. Just a few unexplained and fairly handy plot factors however was fulfilling. Wanting ahead to season 2. #StarTrekPicard — s.a.younger (@agentsarah6) March 27, 2020

In the meantime, some Picard followers have been posting snippets of Information’s dialogue from the present in tribute to him.

“Mortality offers that means to human life…Peace, love, friendship: these are treasured as a result of we all know they can not endure. A butterfly that lives eternally is absolutely not a butterfly in any respect.” ~ Information#PicardFinale pic.twitter.com/kmyMGbkj2I — Queen Paola ???????? ???????? ???????? (@Paola_Dec1231) March 27, 2020

