Vijay Devarakonda on Fake Information: It looks Digital WAR between Vijay & GreatAndhra

Vijay Devarakonda on Fake Information, a well-known properly know Telugu web site (greatandhra.com), revealed a Information about Vijay Devarakonda on their information Web site. Tollywood Star “Rowdy” boy Vijay Devarakonda made a Video and uploaded it to Social Media with hashtag #killfakenews.

The Web site title is GreatAndhra.com (Dare to Write) the web site brand titled itself says “Dare to Write.”

Vijay Devarakonda arrived up with a video clarification to answer to information revealed on a web site on the first of Might.

Vijay’s latest Film’s Expensive Comrade was good to hit, however “World Well-known Lover” was not that a lot beloved by the audiences. There will probably be a remake of”Expensive Comrade” in Hindi producing by Karan Johar of Bollywood.

The purpose about Fake Information on Vijay Devarakonda, As many film celebrities are coming forward to assist the poor and needy on this Corona disaster, Vijay Devarakonda additionally introduced that he would help individuals by “TDF” and “MCF.”

To assist the people who find themselves experiencing starvation this lockdown, Vijay Devarakonda made two massive bulletins that have been praised by the customers of social media platforms and his followers.

He introduced that he’s planning to make use of 1 lakh college students publish the disaster by “The Devarakonda Basis” (TDF), which he calls because the “Future necessities.” As a decision to “Speedy necessities,” Vijay stated that he plans to spend Rs.25 lakh to 2000+ middle-class households by his web site. He stated that he’s prepared to offer Rs.1000 value dwelling necessities to poor and needy who’re making use of on his web site.

Now, a Telugu web site is written in regards to the actor for insulting poor individuals along with his complicated methodology of donating. The web site acknowledged that Vijay Devarakonda failed to assist 75,000 poor individuals by displaying them Rs.1000 carrot who utilized on his web site asking monetary assist. The positioning requested if Vijay is keen to serve solely 2,000 individuals why he has two states (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh) construct up somewhat than serving to individuals inside a number of areas inside the metropolis.

The web site revealed that it wants Rs.eight crores to assist the individuals who have utilized, however Vijay shared solely Rs.25 lakhs with Rs.50 Lakhs offered by his followers. It additional accused Vijay and his crew of not doing the donation properly. It acknowledged that Vijay has donated simply 2200 individuals with Rs.22 Lakhs and requested individuals to cease sending functions.

This information that took the eye of the actor made him launch a video clarifying himself. “When somebody who’s regarded as the guardian of fact lies to you or betrays your belief, intentionally-the society is at risk. This video is my duty to my individuals. In the meantime. You might be welcome to proceed making an attempt to finish my profession, destroy my picture, write nonsense about me as a result of I don’t give a F*ck” his publish on twitter.

Within the video uploaded by Vijay Devarakonda, the actor may be seen carrying the article/publish revealed by the web site and breaking it down sentence by sentence. He who refused all of the allegations of the location requested the web site to stay to what they’re doing and follow writing shit. Whereas addressing their title “Vijay Devarakonda Insulting poor individuals,” he stated that the web site is incomes cash by utilizing his title and his arduous work. He confirmed the ads they stored in between his article.

Vijay Devarakonda looks disenchanted with their utilization of the phrase “solely” earlier than his participation, requested them to come back ahead and assist the poor. “Why don’t you come ahead and assist these “solely” 7,500 individuals. I’ll help you.” he requested them again. He additionally uncovered a number of extra articles of them by which they posted unkind about him.

GreatAndhra information web site reply to Vijay’s Video

Vijay talked about web site scores. After Vijay’s video reply to that web site. That very same web site revealed one other article on Might 04, with the title “Vijay Deverakonda Rants About Web site Rankings!”

In that article, it talked about about Vijay’s flop motion pictures Expensive Comrade and World Well-known Lover. They’ve written that World Well-known Lover was such an enormous failure that it needed to be faraway from theatres inside per week additionally they talked about: “It is sweet to offer readability to his followers and public as he’s operating a fund with public donations.”

The web site talked about about his Motion pictures Pelli Chupulu and Arjun Reddy, “Did he thank the web sites for selling his motion pictures like Pelli Chupulu and Arjun Reddy that made him a star?”

Finally of the article, they talked about, “Flops and hits are a part of a star’s journey; He would most likely understand this when he beneficial properties extra expertise as an actor and matures as an individual.” The Finish.

Effectively, we’re the viewers; we cant declare who’s pretend and who isn’t; let’s see.