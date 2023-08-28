Vijay Devarakonda Says The Following About Samantha’s Illness:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept everything secret, from her relationship with Naga Chaitanya to her other interesting projects. This is something that many people do.

But she told everyone about her myositis, even though it could be something that kept a secret until she got better. Why did the main character decide to tell everyone?

Vijay Deverakonda as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu are doing everything they can to get the word out about their new movie, “Kushi.”

Before the movie came out, the stars made fun of each other upon social media, as well as their fans couldn’t help but laugh.

Even Peeking At The Sun Hurts Samantha Ruth Prabhu Because She Has This Kind Of Illness:

In the same way, the star Vijay Devarakonda has decided to explain why Samantha had to tell the world about her myositis. “If it’s something inside her, she’ll fight it and keep it to herself.

But now, even a peek at the sun hurts her, and the swelling is visible on her face as well as everywhere else. “At that time, she decided to tell us regarding it,” Vijay Devarakonda said when asked why Samantha told everyone.

If one film team knows about it, it’s likely that other people will find out too. Instead of keeping her fans within the dark and on edge, it seems like the star character has chosen to tell everyone.

Vijay Posted A Video In Which He And Samantha Can Be Seen Talking Late At Night:

Vijay posted a video of himself talking to Samantha within the middle of the night as well as telling her a knock-knock joke on his Instagram account.

Within the video, Vijay makes a video call to Samantha and tells her he misses her and wants to tell her a knock-knock joke.

Samantha told Vijay that it is 1:30 AM within Los Angeles and that she can’t get into her room because the door is locked. Even so, the star went ahead and told her the joke.

In The Comment Part, One Person Wrote, “Hey Vijay, Waiting For Kushi”:

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people liked it and said things about it. One fan wrote, “You two are so cute,” and another wrote, “Hey, Vijay, Kushi is waiting for you.” Others commented with red hearts as well as fire emojis.

Shiva Nirvana is in charge of ‘Kushi,’ which also has important parts for Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, as well as Vennela Kishore. The movie will be screened in Telugu, Tamil, as well as Hindi on September 1, 2023.

Samantha has also been hired for Raj and DK’s film “Citadel India,” in which she will appear alongside none other than Varun Dhawan. The star has already finished filming for the show.

The People Vijay Spend The Most Moments With Were Shiva And Samantha:

This is not Samantha’s first time working with the two directors. The actress also appeared in “The Family Man 2,” which starred Manoj Bajpayee. She had gotten a lot of love and praise for her role in the show.

Vijay Deverakonda as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu are both in the same movie, but they also call each other friends and say nice things about each other.

Vijay Deverakonda recently talked to ANI and said, “The whole process of filming it will always be one of my best memories.

Shiva and Samantha were the people I spend the most time alongside, shared the most experiences and lows as well as highs with, and we grew close to the most. It’s always fun to think about how this movie came to be.