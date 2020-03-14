Vijay Deverakonda Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Vijay Deverakonda Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Vijay Deverakonda

Born: 9 Might 1989

Born Place: Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Occupation: Movie Actor

Vijay Deverakonda Profession & Movie Debut

Nuvvila is the primary film of Vijay Deverakonda. He performed a task in lots of profitable films like “Life Is Stunning” in 2012, “Yevade Subramanyam” in 2015, “Pelli Choopulu” in 2016, “Dwaraka” in 2017, “Arjun Reddy” in 2017, “Ye Mantram Vesave” in 2017, “Mahanati” in 2017, “Geetha Govindam” in 2018, “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi” in 2018, “Taxiwaala” in 2018, “Expensive Comrade” in 2019, “Meeku Maathrame Cheptha” in 2019, and so on.

Vijay Deverakonda Age, Peak, Weight

Age: 30 Years as of 2019

Peak: 175 cm

Weight: 60 KG

Eye Shade: Black

Hair Shade: black

Vijay Deverakonda Physique Measurement

Chest: 37 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 28 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)

Vijay Deverakonda Awards and Nomination

Vijay Deverakonda gained Nandi Awards for “Yevade Subramanyam” Movie in 2015

He gained Filmfare Awards South awards in 2017 for “Arjun Reddy” movie

Vijay Deverakonda gained Zee Telugu Golden Awards awards in 2017 for “Arjun Reddy” movie

He gained Behindwoods Gold Medal in 2017 for “Arjun Reddy” movie

Vijay Deverakonda gained Zee Telugu Golden Awards for “Geetha Govindam” movie in 2018.

He gained Hindustan occasions India’s most trendy 2019 Awards in Hottest stylista class in 2019

Vijay gained SIIMA Movie Awards in Well-liked Movie star on Social Media class and Greatest Actor (Critics) – Telugu class for Geetha Govindam movie.

Vijay Deverakonda Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Taurus

Nick Title: Rowdy

Faculty: Little Flower Junior Faculty, Hyderabad

School: Badruka School Of Commerce, Hyderabad

Schooling: Commencement In Commerce

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Internet Price: Not Recognized

Movie Debut: “Nuvvila” Love In 2011

Vijay Deverakonda Household & Caste

Father: Deverakonda Govardhan Rao is the daddy of Vijay Deverakonda.

Mom: Deverakonda Madhavi is the mom of Vijay Deverakonda.

Brother: He Has One Youthful Brother Title Not Recognized.

Sister: Not Recognized

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Recognized

Vijay Deverakonda Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan

Favourite Actress: Radhika Apte

Favourite Vacation spot: Paris

Favourite Shade: Blue

Favourite Meals: South Indian Meals

Vijay Deverakonda Hobbies

Enjoying a music instrument

Touring

Vijay Deverakonda Girfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized

Marital Standing: Single

Spouse: N/A

Little one: N/A

Unknown Details about Vijay Deverakonda