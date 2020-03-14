Vijay Deverakonda Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Vijay Deverakonda Wiki/Biography
Full Title: Vijay Deverakonda
Born: 9 Might 1989
Born Place: Hyderabad, Telangana, India.
Occupation: Movie Actor
Learn Additionally: Arya (actor) Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse
Vijay Deverakonda Profession & Movie Debut
Nuvvila is the primary film of Vijay Deverakonda. He performed a task in lots of profitable films like “Life Is Stunning” in 2012, “Yevade Subramanyam” in 2015, “Pelli Choopulu” in 2016, “Dwaraka” in 2017, “Arjun Reddy” in 2017, “Ye Mantram Vesave” in 2017, “Mahanati” in 2017, “Geetha Govindam” in 2018, “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi” in 2018, “Taxiwaala” in 2018, “Expensive Comrade” in 2019, “Meeku Maathrame Cheptha” in 2019, and so on.
Vijay Deverakonda Age, Peak, Weight
Age: 30 Years as of 2019
Peak: 175 cm
Weight: 60 KG
Eye Shade: Black
Hair Shade: black
Vijay Deverakonda Physique Measurement
Chest: 37 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 28 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)
Vijay Deverakonda Awards and Nomination
- Vijay Deverakonda gained Nandi Awards for “Yevade Subramanyam” Movie in 2015
- He gained Filmfare Awards South awards in 2017 for “Arjun Reddy” movie
- Vijay Deverakonda gained Zee Telugu Golden Awards awards in 2017 for “Arjun Reddy” movie
- He gained Behindwoods Gold Medal in 2017 for “Arjun Reddy” movie
- Vijay Deverakonda gained Zee Telugu Golden Awards for “Geetha Govindam” movie in 2018.
- He gained Hindustan occasions India’s most trendy 2019 Awards in Hottest stylista class in 2019
- Vijay gained SIIMA Movie Awards in Well-liked Movie star on Social Media class and Greatest Actor (Critics) – Telugu class for Geetha Govindam movie.
Vijay Deverakonda Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Taurus
Nick Title: Rowdy
Faculty: Little Flower Junior Faculty, Hyderabad
School: Badruka School Of Commerce, Hyderabad
Schooling: Commencement In Commerce
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Internet Price: Not Recognized
Movie Debut: “Nuvvila” Love In 2011
Vijay Deverakonda Household & Caste
Father: Deverakonda Govardhan Rao is the daddy of Vijay Deverakonda.
Mom: Deverakonda Madhavi is the mom of Vijay Deverakonda.
Brother: He Has One Youthful Brother Title Not Recognized.
Sister: Not Recognized
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Recognized
Vijay Deverakonda Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan
Favourite Actress: Radhika Apte
Favourite Vacation spot: Paris
Favourite Shade: Blue
Favourite Meals: South Indian Meals
Vijay Deverakonda Hobbies
- Enjoying a music instrument
- Touring
Vijay Deverakonda Girfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marital Standing: Single
Spouse: N/A
Little one: N/A
Unknown Details about Vijay Deverakonda
- Does Vijay Deverakonda smoke? – Sure
- Does Vijay Deverakonda drink alcohol? – No
- “What the life” music sung by him for Geetha Govindam film.
- Vijay Deverakonda is 1989 could born and his birthday falls on the ninth of Might.
- Achampet, Nagarkurnool is the birthplace of Vijay Deverakonda.
- He chooses Commerce topic in his commencement and earned his commencement diploma from Badruka School Of Commerce, Hyderabad.
- Deverakonda Govardhan Rao is the daddy of Vijay Deverakonda.
Add Comment