Vijay Diwas 2020 16 Dec 2020: Pakistani commander stopped arms in front of Indian Army, Pakistan was defeated in 13 days, Learn

Vijay Diwas 2020: December 16 is the day when India not only brought Pakistan to its knees on the strength of its Indian Army, but also played a very important role in the rise of a new country on the map of the world. . Today we know that country as Bangladesh. Bangladesh was formerly part of Pakistan, which was called East Pakistan.

On 16 December 1971, India-Pakistan War took place. India had recorded a historic victory in this war. 93000 soldiers of Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Army. The commander of the Pakistan Army in East Pakistan, Lt Gen AK Niazi, laid down arms in front of the Indian Army. After this, on 17 December, 93 thousand Pakistani soldiers were arrested after the Indian Army gave up arms. The effect of this was that Pakistan had to face a very difficult defeat in just 13 days after the start of the war. At the same time, 3,900 Indian soldiers were martyred in this war, while 9,851 were injured.

This is how war started

Tensions had been there since the beginning of 1971, but Pakistan had played a role in not starting the war in December. On 3 December, the Pakistani Air Force started dropping bombs in many areas of India. Bombs were dropped in places like Pathankot, Agra, Amritsar. In view of this incident, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi held an emergency meeting and the war started just after this meeting.

India had gathered in two weeks

After two weeks, this war had come in India’s favor. Even before a secret meeting of the Pakistani Army in East Pakistan on 16 December, the Indian Army attacked the meeting site and forced the Pakistani commander Lieutenant General AK Niazi present here to surrender.

Pakistan kneels like this

Indian Army officer General Arora arrived in Dhaka by helicopter. Pakistani commander Lieutenant General AK Niazi surrendered in front of Arora. The two men sat face to face at a table. Niazi gave his revolver to General Arora. Remove your badge from uniform. It is said that while surrendering, Pakistani commander had tears in his eyes. The very next day, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were arrested and Pakistan succumbed. Indira Gandhi declared victory in Pakistan in Parliament. Bangladesh became a separate country with the victory of India, separated from Pakistan.

PM Modi will burn ‘Golden Victory Torch’ today

Today, 50 years of this historic event has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will light “Golden Victory Torch” from the Amar Jyoti (Amar Jyoti) of National Summer Memorial in the capital today. Four victory torches will be lit by the burning flame at the National Summer Memorial and will be taken to different parts of the country including the villages of the Paramveer Chakra and Mahavir Chakra winners of the 1971 war. The soil of these winners’ villages as well as the 1971 war sites will be brought to the National War Memorial in New Delhi.