Vijay Diwas 2020: Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to the warriors of 1971, burns the golden torch

new Delhi: There was a war between India and Pakistan in the year 1971. Today 50 years have passed for this war. The result of this war was that the Indian Army divided Pakistan into two pieces, where one country was named Bangladesh. In this war, the Indian army proved its might. Also, it was one of the few wars in the world in which 93 thousand soldiers had laid arms before the Indian Army.

In memory of this glory saga, Vijay Day is celebrated every year on 16 December in India. During this time Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the National Summer Smark to pay tribute to the soldiers. Here he also burnt 4 golden torches. Let us know that these four torches will be taken to every corner of the country. Let me tell you that while PM Modi was paying tribute to the soldiers, the fighter aircraft were doing fly past on Rajpath.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war pic.twitter.com/uRVlsNpLqQ

– ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

On this special occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also inaugurated the people of the Golden Victory Year at the National Summer Memorial. With this unveiling, the Golden Victory Ceremony started for the whole year.