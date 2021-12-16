Vijay Diwas 2021: How the commander of the Pakistani military cried after the defeat, know the tale of the primary give up in historical past

Vijay Diwas 2021: 16 December 1971 This is similar date which is widely known as Vijay Diwas. At the identical day of 16 December, the Indian Military badly defeated the Pakistani military. At the special occasion of this ancient victory, there’s enthusiasm amongst all of the countrymen about it and individuals are celebrating it with enthusiasm. December 16 tells the tale of victory, valor and valor. On at the present time, about 3900 infantrymen of the Indian Military had been martyred whilst 9851 other people had been injured. In this sort of state of affairs, we’re going to let you know simplest about this conflict that happened at the day of 16 December 1971 (Significance of 16 December 1971).Additionally Learn – ‘Sam Bahadur’ can be entered on display, Vicky Kaushal will do Box Marshal Manekshaw’s biopic – First Glance

Victory Day, why? (Why We Have a good time Vijay Diwas)

The Indian Military had badly defeated the Pakistani military on 16 December within the yr 1971. Right through this conflict 93 thousand Pakistan Military infantrymen had surrendered. This kind of nice give up hasn’t ever been noticed or learn within the fashionable and medieval international. After the crushing defeat of Pakistan, the then East Pakistan, which is lately known as Bangladesh, was once liberated from the clutches of Pakistan. Lt Gen AAK Niazi, the commander of the Pakistani Military in East Pakistan, surrendered to the Jap Military Commander of India, Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora. Allow us to let you know that each and every Indian celebrates at the present time as Vijay Diwas. Additionally Learn – Sam Manekshaw: When this son of Mom India was once satisfied by way of the hostage Pak soldier, VK Singh advised that tale at the 107th beginning anniversary of Sam Manekshaw

weeping niazi

At 4.30 pm, when the Jap Military Commander of the Indian Military, Lieutenant Common Jagjit Singh Aror reached Dhaka by way of helicopter. Right here Niazi and Arora sat aspect by way of aspect at a desk. Right through this Niazi was once signing the record given for give up. Niyani passed over his revolver to Common Arora and all of the Pakistani military did the similar. Within the intervening time, tears welled up in Niazi’s eyes. Allow us to let you know that the area people had been able to kill Niazi, however Niazi was once safely evacuated from there by way of the officials of the Indian Military. Additionally Learn – After 55 years, the educate will run at the Chilhati-Haldibari line, PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina inaugurated

Finally, what came about on December sixteenth?

Common Jacob gained a message from Sam Manekshaw that he reached Dhaka to arrange for the give up of the Pakistani military. However all through this time Jacob’s situation was once deteriorating. There have been simplest 3000 infantrymen of the Indian Military, they had been additionally 30 km clear of Dhaka. Alternatively, the commander of the Pakistani military, Niazi, had greater than 26 thousand infantrymen found in within reach Dhaka. On this conflict, the Indian Military had taken grasp of the conflict and within the intervening time Jagjit Arora reached Dhaka and after the tip of the ceasefire, when it was once made up our minds that the defeat of Pakistan was once positive, then Niazi surrendered. When Jacob entered Niazi’s room, there was once silence and the record of give up was once stored at the desk.