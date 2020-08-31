Vijay Mallya shocked by SC, fugitive liquor businessman’s petition dismissed in contempt court

Vijay Mallya News: Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya has received a major setback from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has rejected Vijay Mallya’s reconsideration petition in the contempt of court case. The Supreme Court refused to reconsider the 2017 decision. Also Read – Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Supreme Court to announce sentence in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today

Supreme Court dismisses a plea filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, seeking a review of its May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children, in violation of the court's order pic.twitter.com/JxmEhu1CCq – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Let me tell you that the fugitive businessman Mallya had filed a petition for reconsideration of the May 9, 2017 order of the apex court, in which he was convicted of contempt of court for transferring US $ 40 million to his children’s accounts bypassing judicial orders. was given. Justice UU Lalit and Justice Ashok Bhushan reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments in the case.

The court asked its registry in June to explain why Mallya’s reconsideration petition was not listed before the court concerned in the last three years. He had asked the registry to provide all the information including the names of the officials who had seen the file related to the petition in the last three years.

Mallya, currently accused in a bank loan fraud case of over nine thousand crore rupees, is currently in the UK. The apex court gave the order in 2017 on a petition by a group of banks led by State Bank of India. The petition said that Mallya had transferred 40 million US dollars received from the British company Diageo to his children’s accounts for allegedly ‘openly violating’ various judicial orders.

