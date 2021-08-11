The publish Vijayalakshmi (Survivor) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Motion pictures, Serials, Photographs gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan is an Indian film actress, who predominantly works in Tamil film Business. She is the daughter of Nationwide Award-winning Tamil film director Agathiyan. She made her showing debut inside the film Chennai 600028 beneath the trail of Venkat Prabhu. She later portrayed the female lead serve as in Mysskin’s film Anjathe which was once moreover a seriously acclaimed film. She had acted as a lead personality inside the Tamil serial identify “Nayagi”. She is among the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 (wild-card entrant). Viji shall be participating in Zee Tamil Survivor provide (2021) hosted by way of Arjun.
She was once born on 15 January 1990 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is the daughter of common director Agathiyan who has won the Nationwide Movie Award for Easiest Route along with the Nationwide Movie Award for Easiest Screenplay in 1996 for the Tamil film Kaadhal Kottai. She has two sisters named Karthika and Niranjani Agathian. She was once web website hosting a breakfast provide titled “Hi Thamizha” on Vijay Tv previous than she enters the film trade. Vijayalakshmi made her showing debut by the use of the film Chennai 600028 beneath the trail of Venkat Prabhu. She then portrayed the female lead serve as inside the Mysskin’s film Anjathe which was once moreover a seriously acclaimed film. She is right now showing as a lead personality inside the Tamil serial identify “Nayagi” which fits to be telecast on Solar TV.
Vijayalakshmi Biography
|Title
|Vijayalakshmi
|Actual Title
|Vijayalakshmi
|Nickname
|Vijaya
|Career
|Indian Movie Actress
|Date of Start
|15 January 1990
|Age
|28
|Father Title
|Agathiyan
|Mom Title
|But to be Up to date
|Top
|5′ 6″
|Weight
|55 kg
|Zodiac Signal / Solar Signal
|Taurus
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books, Travelling
|Place of origin
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Husband Title
|Mohammed Feroz
|Youngsters
|Nilan
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Fb: But to be Up to date
Twitter: https://twitter.com/vgyalakshmi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsvg/
Vijayalakshmi Motion pictures
|2007
|Chennai 600028
|Selvi
|Tamil
|Nominated, Vijay Award for Easiest Debut Actress
|2008
|Anjathe
|Uthra
|Tamil
|2008
|Saroja
|Tamil
|Cameo glance
|2009
|Adhe Neram Adhe Idam
|Janani
|Tamil
|2010
|Kattradhu Kalavu
|Krishnaveni
|Tamil
|2013
|Vana Yuddham
|Muthulakshmi
|Tamil
|2013
|Attahasa
|Kannada
|2013
|Biriyani
|Rohini Varadharajan
|Tamil
|2014
|Rendavathu Padam
|Adhira
|Tamil
|Indefinitely not on time
|2014
|Vennila Veedu
|Thenmozhi
|Tamil
|2014
|Aadama Jaichomada
|Rama
|Tamil
|2016
|Chennai 600028 II
|Selvi
|Tamil
Vijayalakshmi Photographs
Take a look at the newest pictures of Vijayalakshmi aka Viji,
