Vijayalakshmi (Survivor) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Motion pictures, Serials, Photographs

Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan is an Indian film actress, who predominantly works in Tamil film Business. She is the daughter of Nationwide Award-winning Tamil film director Agathiyan. She made her showing debut inside the film Chennai 600028 beneath the trail of Venkat Prabhu. She later portrayed the female lead serve as in Mysskin’s film Anjathe which was once moreover a seriously acclaimed film. She had acted as a lead personality inside the Tamil serial identify “Nayagi”. She is among the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 (wild-card entrant). Viji shall be participating in Zee Tamil Survivor provide (2021) hosted by way of Arjun.

She was once born on 15 January 1990 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is the daughter of common director Agathiyan who has won the Nationwide Movie Award for Easiest Route along with the Nationwide Movie Award for Easiest Screenplay in 1996 for the Tamil film Kaadhal Kottai. She has two sisters named Karthika and Niranjani Agathian. She was once web website hosting a breakfast provide titled “Hi Thamizha” on Vijay Tv previous than she enters the film trade. Vijayalakshmi made her showing debut by the use of the film Chennai 600028 beneath the trail of Venkat Prabhu. She then portrayed the female lead serve as inside the Mysskin’s film Anjathe which was once moreover a seriously acclaimed film. She is right now showing as a lead personality inside the Tamil serial identify “Nayagi” which fits to be telecast on Solar TV.

Vijayalakshmi Biography

Title Vijayalakshmi Actual Title Vijayalakshmi Nickname Vijaya Career Indian Movie Actress Date of Start 15 January 1990 Age 28 Father Title Agathiyan Mom Title But to be Up to date Top 5′ 6″ Weight 55 kg Zodiac Signal / Solar Signal Taurus Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate Leisure pursuits Studying Books, Travelling Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Married Sure Husband Title Mohammed Feroz Youngsters Nilan Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Fb: But to be Up to date

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vgyalakshmi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsvg/

Vijayalakshmi Motion pictures

2007 Chennai 600028 Selvi Tamil Nominated, Vijay Award for Easiest Debut Actress 2008 Anjathe Uthra Tamil 2008 Saroja Tamil Cameo glance 2009 Adhe Neram Adhe Idam Janani Tamil 2010 Kattradhu Kalavu Krishnaveni Tamil 2013 Vana Yuddham Muthulakshmi Tamil 2013 Attahasa Kannada 2013 Biriyani Rohini Varadharajan Tamil 2014 Rendavathu Padam Adhira Tamil Indefinitely not on time 2014 Vennila Veedu Thenmozhi Tamil 2014 Aadama Jaichomada Rama Tamil 2016 Chennai 600028 II Selvi Tamil

Vijayalakshmi Photographs

Take a look at the newest pictures of Vijayalakshmi aka Viji,

