Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: SC dismisses plea against chairman of commission of inquiry

new Delhi: The Supreme Court to investigate the Vikas Dubey encounter case and the massacre of eight policemen, former Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. The petition, which questioned the formation of a three-member inquiry commission headed by Chauhan, was rejected on Wednesday.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice A.S. A three-member bench of Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian dismissed the petition filed in this regard and said that appropriate measures have been taken to ensure a fair investigation into the encounter at Kanupar.

On August 11, the apex court, while hearing the plea of ​​advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, did not allow him to accuse the retired judge of the Supreme Court presiding over the commission of inquiry based on media reports.

The bench gave the verdict on the plea of ​​Upadhyay for reorganization of the inquiry commission comprising former judge of the apex court, Dr. Balbir Singh Chauhan, former High Court judge Shashikant Aggarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police KL Gupta.

SC dismisses a plea to disband an inquiry commission chaired by former Supreme Court judge, Justice B.S. Chauhan, to look into the Uttar Pradesh police encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. The Commission was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government after the court's approval.

Advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay had alleged that Justice Dr. Chauhan’s brother is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh, while his daughter is married to an MP.

The inquiry commission investigated the incident of the killing of eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, in an ambush on a police contingent that went to arrest Vikas Dubey at Bikaru village under Chaubepur police station in Kanpur on July 3. Have to do.

Apart from this, the commission has to investigate the incident of the death of Vikas Dubey on July 10 and the death of five of Dubey’s colleagues in separate encounters earlier.