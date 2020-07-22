Vikas Dubey encounter case to be investigated, Supreme Court approves three-member judicial commission

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the appointment of a three-member inquiry commission headed by former apex court judge BS Chauhan to investigate the gangster Vikas Dubey encounter case and within two months the court and the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government Asked to submit the report. Chief Justice S.A. The Bobde-led bench also told the Uttar Pradesh Police that it should no longer resort to an encounter to end the dreaded miscreants. Also Read – Contempt proceedings: Court issues notice to activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan, Attorney General

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing UP Police, informed the apex court that the state government proposed the name of former apex court judge Chauhan to head a three-member inquiry commission to probe the encounter case of Vikas Dubey and his associates. Have done. The other two members of the commission include retired Judge of Allahabad High Court Shashikant Aggarwal and former Director General of Police K.L. Gupta is

The apex court said that secretarial assistance to Justice Chauhan's committee would be provided by the central government and not by the state government. The bench also refused to supervise the investigation of Dubey encounter. The Chief Justice said, "Just because it has received so much publicity, we cannot start monitoring criminal investigations." The commission will start functioning within a week.