Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: UP Police gangster whip on Dubey financier, property attached

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police has started the process to attach the property of Jayakant Bajpai, the financier of gangster Vikas Dubey, killed in the encounter. While Jai Bajpayee was arrested within a fortnight after the Bikeru scandal on July 3, his three brothers – Rajinikanth, Ajay Kant and Shobhit Bajpayee were arrested later. A lawsuit has been registered against all of them under the Gangster Act. Eight policemen were killed in the Bikeru incident.

The police carried out the attachment action between Munadi and on Sunday while watching the sad family of Jai Bajpayee seize the luxurious house in Brahmnagar, his depressed family sat on the road. Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kanpur, Preetinder Singh submitted a report to the district administration, stating that Jayakant Bajpai and his three brothers had illegally made money and funded the criminal activities of Vikas Dubey. , After which the District Magistrate ordered attachment of his crores of property.

These include four houses and bungalows in Brahmanagar worth Rs 20 crore, two flats in Arya Nagar worth Rs eight crore, a duplex in Panki worth Rs 2 crore, a house of four crore rupees in Swaroop Nagar and plots worth Rs seven crore in Sinhapur and Bithoor. Huh. .

Bajpai’s house in Brahmanagar was sealed after being evacuated by three tenants in a mid-night campaign. The cost of this house is five crores. Then a part of another house in the same area, which was bought seven years ago, was also sealed.

Another house worth three crore rupees was sealed in which Bajpai’s mother and other family members lived. Later, a four-crore bungalow in which Bajpayee’s wife Shweta and her children lived was sealed.

Shweta told reporters, “All this wealth is created by the brothers from their hard earned money and it is unfair to attach all the assets without any verification.” I am now on the road with my children. They have not even given us permission to take our personal belongings. “

Tehsildar Atul Kumar said, “We have attached four immovable properties of Jayakant. Other assets will be attached in the next few days. ” During the sealing campaign, PAC personnel along with policemen of three police stations were deployed.