Vikas Dubey Encounter: PWD to build local roads in the name of martyred policemen in Bikeru encounter

Kanpur: There will be roads in the name of eight policemen who were martyred in an encounter in Bikaru village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The roads connected to their places of origin will now be known by their names. The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to pay tribute to the martyred policemen in Bikaru encounter in this way. Also Read – UP Crime: In order to get a lover, women used to do this work with four narmunds, when it was not done …

PWD Chief Engineer Diwakar Shukla said, “The government has approved the decision to rename the streets of their ancestral places in the name of the martyred martyrs while on duty.” According to the PWD official, road projects have been identified in all the districts like Agra, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Banda, Jhansi, Mathura and Rae Bareli from where the martyred policemen belonged. Also Read – The film ‘Hanak’ being made on Gangster Vikas Dubey starts shooting in Bhopal, the king of crime …

In fact, on July 3, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devendra Kumar Mishra and three sub-inspectors (Sub Inspector) Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Anoop Kumar Singh, Nebu, in the encounter with the infamous criminal Vikas Dubey in Bikeru village of Chaubepur police station area in Kanpur on July 3. A total of eight policemen, including Lal, were martyred. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Yogi’s minister has bad words, criminals are dogs, will stop tail if they stop

Among the policemen who were martyred were constables (constables) Sultan Singh, Rahul, Bablu and Jitendra. Now the government has decided to name the roads associated with their village or area after these martyred policemen.

The police team went there to arrest the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of attempting to murder a villager. Gangster and his colleagues attacked him as soon as he reached Bikaru village.

The senior officer said, “These roads will mention the names of martyr soldiers and other necessary details. The idea is to honor others in their original place in hopes of inspiring them. “