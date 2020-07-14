Vikas Dubey encounter: UP government to present status report, Supreme Court to hear hearing on July 20

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it will submit a status report with detailed details of the steps taken by the administration in the case of Vikas Dubey and his associates in the encounter deaths. Also Read – Kanpur Encounter: AK-47 found in Vikas Dubey’s house, arrested with Gurga Insas rifle

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice AS Bopanna said that he was headed by a former judge to investigate the case of Dubey and his accomplices in the encounter as well as the murder of eight policemen by gangsters. The committee may consider setting up. Also Read – Postmortem report of 8 policemen killed in Kanpur encounter came out, many shocking revelations surfaced

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, told the bench that he would submit a status report in this matter by 16 July. The apex court said that the petitions filed for investigation under the supervision of the court on the death of Dubey and his associates in the police encounter will be heard on July 20. Also Read – Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple: SC’s decision in favor of Raj family, Kerala Govt gave this response

Eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, were killed in an ambush on a police contingent that went to arrest Vikas Dubey on July 3 night in Bikeru village of Chaubepur police station area of ​​Kanpur. On this troop of police, bullets were fired from the roof of Vikas Dubey’s house.

Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in Bhauti area near Kanpur on the morning of 10 July when he allegedly tried to escape by getting out of a police accident car. UP police was bringing Vikas Dubey from Ujjain to Kanpur in this vehicle.

(input language)