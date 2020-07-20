Vikas Dubey gets “stunned” SC from Bell, told UP government – law will have to be maintained

new Delhi: A hearing was held today in an investigation filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the alleged encounter of the main accused Vikas Dubey and his associates of the Kanpur encounter in UP. During this time, the top court also said that despite getting so many cases registered against a criminal, he is “shocked” to get bail. The bench said, “We are astonished that a person like Vikas Dubey got bail despite so many cases.” The bench said, “It is the failure of the institute that the person who should be behind bars of jail got bail.” Also Read – Vikas used to look after Dubey’s money, Jayakant Vajpayee, arrested by police

The top court told the UP government, as a state you have to maintain the rule of law. The court has asked the UP government to include a retired Supreme Court judge and a retired top police officer in an inquiry committee. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the UP government in the court. The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it would submit the draft of the new notification on 22 July, incorporating the suggestions given about the inquiry committee. Also Read – Shiv Sena’s youth wing ‘Yuva Sena’ filed a petition in Supreme Court for cancellation of final year examination

The top court told Uttar Pradesh, as a state you have to maintain the rule of law, it is your duty to do so. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde was hearing the petitions requesting the court to investigate the encounters of Dubey and his alleged accomplices under court supervision. The bench told the Uttar Pradesh government that it could not provide a presiding judge of the apex court to be a part of the inquiry committee. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Mother-daughter tried to commit suicide by putting kerosene in front of Lok Bhavan, condition critical

On behalf of the UP government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that he needed some time to get the necessary instructions on this issue and apprise the court about it. The bench told the Solicitor General that if the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh make a statement and something happens after that, then you have to look into it.

Midnight of July 3, the police team arrested Dubey was ambushed in Bikaru village of Kanpur’s Chaubepur area, in which eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed. According to the police, Dubey died in an encounter on the morning of July 10, when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur crashed in Bhouti area and tried to flee from the spot. All five of his alleged accomplices were killed in separate encounters before Dubey was killed in the encounter.