Vikas Dubey’s action against the cashier Jayakant Bajpai under the Gangster Act

Action has been taken against gangster Vikas Dubey's partner Jayakant Bajpai under Gangster Act. Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi said in a statement late on Thursday that a case has been registered against Jayakant Bajpai under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh Police Station, Najeerabad Kanpur, for committing a crime and acquiring illegal property. Other members of the gang include his brothers Shobhit Bajpai, Rajyakanth Bajpai and Ajaykant Bajpai.

The statement further said that there is an organized gang of Jayakant Bajpai and his associates who earn money for the economic benefit of themselves and their gang members by occupying government land, mobilizing against the law, abusing, assaulting and committing heinous incidents. Performs anti social activities. The accused Jayakant Bajpai is currently lodged in the District Jail, Kanpur countryside, while efforts are being made to arrest the remaining others.

Earlier on Monday, July 27, the UP government had investigated the illegal property acquired by the accused Jayakant Bajpai of Kanpur Nagar district by requesting the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate. Jayakant was considered a special aide and treasurer of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

