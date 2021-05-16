Vikas Patil (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Vikas Patil is an Indian movie and tv actor. He has gave the impression in numerous Marathi motion pictures like Chala Khel Khelu Ya Doghe (2009), Sutradhaar (2013), and Tujhya Vin Mar Javaan (2015). Except for motion pictures, he has additionally acted within the tv business and has additionally featured in common TV displays like Lek Majhi Ladki, Majhiya Mahera, Mrs. Tendulkar and Bayko Ashi Havvi.

Delivery & Early Existence

Vikas Patil used to be born on 24 September 1982 in Pune, Maharashtra. His father’s identify is Balkrishna Patil and mom’s identify is Rekha Patil. He had a passion for appearing since formative years. On the age of simply 9, he confronted the digicam for the primary time in Marathi movie Humshakal. His function used to be neatly won through the target market. Since then, he got to work in theatre and flicks.

Vikas finished his training from MSS Prime Faculty. And then he got a Bachelor of Science stage in Botany from the well-known Ferguson School, Pune. After of entirety of research, he actively joined the leisure business.

Bio

Profession

Vikas began his profession as a certified actor within the yr 2009 with the movie Chal Khel Kheluya Doghe, directed through Pramod Samel. Even ahead of this movie, he used to be energetic in theater for a few years. After appearing within the movie, he were given a possibility to paintings in lots of motion pictures like Malak, Asa Ha Atarangi, Tujhya Vin Mar Javaan, Marathi Tigers, Shentimental and so forth.

Vikas won reputation and reputation from ETV Marathi’s well-known tv display Char Divas Sasuche. After the display, she performed a cameo function in Zee Marathi’s display Kulvadhu. In 2016, he were given the chance to play the lead function for the primary time from the Megastar Pravah tv display Lek Mazhi Ladki. On this display, he gave the impression reverse Priya Marathe within the function of Saket. After this he additionally performed lead roles in Suvasini, Maziya Mahera, Antarpat, Bayko Ashi Havvi and so forth.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty MSS Prime Faculty, Pune
School Ferguson School, Pune
Instructional Qualification B.Sc (Botany) Graduate
Debut Tv : Char Divas Sasuche (2001; Marathi)
Char Divas Sasuche (2001)
Movie : Humshakal (1992; As kid Artist)
Humshakal (1992)
Awards Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 8″ Ft
Weight 68 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Gymming and Placing out with buddy
Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Marriage Date 6 December 2010
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value Now not To be had
Social Media Presence

Fb Now not To be had
Twitter Now not To be had
Instagram Vikas Patil
Wikipedia Now not To be had

Some Information About Vikas Patil

  • Vikas Patil used to be born and taken up in Pune, Maharashtra.
  • Vikas has additionally labored in numerous theater performs, together with Thodasa Good judgment Thodasa Magic, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Altun Paltun and so forth.
  • He made his debut in tv business from TV serial Char Diwas Sasuche on ETV Marathi Channel.
  • He additionally featured in an award successful movie quick movie Shuruaat.
  • In 2021, he used to be observed reverse to Gauri Deshpande in Colours Marathi display Bayko Ashi Havvi.
Bayko Ashi Havvi | बायको अशी हव्वी | Coming Soon

When you’ve got extra information about Vikas Patil. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.

