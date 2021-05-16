Vikas Patil (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Vikas Patil (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Vikas Patil is an Indian movie and tv actor. He has gave the impression in numerous Marathi motion pictures like Chala Khel Khelu Ya Doghe (2009), Sutradhaar (2013), and Tujhya Vin Mar Javaan (2015). Except for motion pictures, he has additionally acted within the tv business and has additionally featured in common TV displays like Lek Majhi Ladki, Majhiya Mahera, Mrs. Tendulkar and Bayko Ashi Havvi.

Delivery & Early Existence

Vikas Patil used to be born on 24 September 1982 in Pune, Maharashtra. His father’s identify is Balkrishna Patil and mom’s identify is Rekha Patil. He had a passion for appearing since formative years. On the age of simply 9, he confronted the digicam for the primary time in Marathi movie Humshakal. His function used to be neatly won through the target market. Since then, he got to work in theatre and flicks.

Vikas finished his training from MSS Prime Faculty. And then he got a Bachelor of Science stage in Botany from the well-known Ferguson School, Pune. After of entirety of research, he actively joined the leisure business.

Bio

Profession

Vikas began his profession as a certified actor within the yr 2009 with the movie Chal Khel Kheluya Doghe, directed through Pramod Samel. Even ahead of this movie, he used to be energetic in theater for a few years. After appearing within the movie, he were given a possibility to paintings in lots of motion pictures like Malak, Asa Ha Atarangi, Tujhya Vin Mar Javaan, Marathi Tigers, Shentimental and so forth.

Vikas won reputation and reputation from ETV Marathi’s well-known tv display Char Divas Sasuche. After the display, she performed a cameo function in Zee Marathi’s display Kulvadhu. In 2016, he were given the chance to play the lead function for the primary time from the Megastar Pravah tv display Lek Mazhi Ladki. On this display, he gave the impression reverse Priya Marathe within the function of Saket. After this he additionally performed lead roles in Suvasini, Maziya Mahera, Antarpat, Bayko Ashi Havvi and so forth.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty MSS Prime Faculty, Pune School Ferguson School, Pune Instructional Qualification B.Sc (Botany) Graduate Debut Tv : Char Divas Sasuche (2001; Marathi)



Movie : Humshakal (1992; As kid Artist)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 8″ Ft Weight 68 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Gymming and Placing out with buddy

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Marriage Date 6 December 2010 Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb Now not To be had Twitter Now not To be had Instagram Vikas Patil Wikipedia Now not To be had

Some Information About Vikas Patil

Vikas Patil used to be born and taken up in Pune, Maharashtra.

Vikas has additionally labored in numerous theater performs, together with Thodasa Good judgment Thodasa Magic, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Altun Paltun and so forth.

He made his debut in tv business from TV serial Char Diwas Sasuche on ETV Marathi Channel.

He additionally featured in an award successful movie quick movie Shuruaat.

In 2021, he used to be observed reverse to Gauri Deshpande in Colours Marathi display Bayko Ashi Havvi.

