Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig Had No Idea The Show Would Be So Popular

A thousand p.c. Once I signed on to the present, I initially anticipated it to be a 10-episode cable drama sequence. That meant I might’ve had work for 4 or 5 months out of the 12 months, after which I’d be capable to do a film like a Unhealthy Boys or one thing like that. As a result of I don’t suppose anyone anticipated Vikings to have the worldwide success that it did, they upped it to a 20-episode sequence, which meant that I used to be fully plucked out of every other alternatives. That being mentioned, I’m so grateful for the job; it was one of the vital unimaginable experiences of my life. Nevertheless it undoubtedly made it troublesome to do something near this magnitude, as a result of a job like this requires numerous time and a focus.