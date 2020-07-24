Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig Is Teaming With A Game Of Thrones Alum For A Netflix Thriller

Go away a Remark
Alexander Ludwig’s time as Bjorn Ironside on the Historical past Channel sequence Vikings is coming to a detailed later this yr, however these of you seeking to preserve following together with Ludwig’s future endeavors are in luck. It’s been revealed that the actor might be teaming up with Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen for a Netflix thriller referred to as Evening Enamel.
In case that is the primary you might be listening to of this upcoming Netflix film, Evening Enamel is a few younger chauffeur who picks up two mysterious ladies for an evening of partying throughout Los Angeles. Nonetheless, issues change into difficult when the chauffeur not solely leads who these women actually are, however crosses paths with a “harmful underworld lurking within the shadows,” forcing him to struggle for survival.
Whereas no character particulars about who Alexander Ludwig is enjoying in Evening Enamel have been supplied by Deadline, he joins an already-stacked forged. Together with Alfie Allen, who starred in almost the whole thing of Game of Thrones as Theon Greyjoy, the lineup consists of Bumblebee’s Jorge Lendeborg Jr. because the chauffeur, Mad Males’s Bryan Batt, Knives Out’s Marlene Forte, Insatiable’s Debby Ryan, Vivid’s Lucy Fry and Trying’s Raúl Castillo.
Evening Enamel marks Alexander Ludwig’s first foray into the Netflix world, though relying on how the film’s acquired, perhaps the streaming platform will need to recruit him for extra of its unique options. As for behind-the-scenes expertise on this specific mission, I See You’s Adam Randall is directing and Brent Dillon wrote the script. Distinctive Options’ Vincent Gatewood, and Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison from 42, are all producing, whereas Bob Shaye and Erica Steinberg will function govt producers.
Earlier than becoming a member of Vikings in its second season, Alexander Ludwig had already assembled a handful of notable credit, together with The Lifeless Zone TV sequence, The Seeker: The Darkish Is Rising, Grown Ups 2, Race to Witch Mountain and The Starvation Video games. Nonetheless, scoring the position of Bjorn Ironside (who was initially performed by Nathan O’Toole) that’s catapulted him to wider fame. The sequence is anticipated to premiere the second half of its sixth and ultimate season later this yr.
Together with Vikings, Alexander Ludwig’s additionally appeared not too long ago in Halfway and Dangerous Boys for Life, in addition to starred within the 2017 sequence Swerve. It’s additionally value noting that Evening Enamel is much from the one mission he has developing. Recon and Swing are his quick subsequent two motion pictures, and it was introduced almost a full yr in the past that he’s becoming a member of Arrow star Stephen Amell on the upcoming Starz professional wrestling sequence Heels.
