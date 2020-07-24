Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig Is Teaming With A Game Of Thrones Alum For A Netflix Thriller

Earlier than becoming a member of Vikings in its second season, Alexander Ludwig had already assembled a handful of notable credit, together with The Lifeless Zone TV sequence, The Seeker: The Darkish Is Rising, Grown Ups 2, Race to Witch Mountain and The Starvation Video games. Nonetheless, scoring the position of Bjorn Ironside (who was initially performed by Nathan O’Toole) that’s catapulted him to wider fame. The sequence is anticipated to premiere the second half of its sixth and ultimate season later this yr.