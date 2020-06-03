Vikings Creator Addresses Historical Accuracy Concerns On History Channel Series

I attempted very arduous to not be too creative. We wished every part to stay as genuine as doable. One of many questions I ask Justin [Pollard, historic advisor on Vikings] after I’m creating a personality or a storyline is whether or not it’s believable. You may’t at all times say whether or not it’s correct, as a result of no person is aware of, however you may ask whether or not it’s believable. Then, as a author you should ask your self whether or not it appears truthful. I’m not writing fantasy – this isn’t Sport of Thrones; I don’t have dragons. I can’t simply make it up – it has to appear actual. Certainly one of issues I’m proudest of is that almost all of what we do is for actual – our guys really struggle, row and trip horses. Within the final season they needed to hoist two-tonne boats up cliff faces, and so they actually did it. I believe the fact of it exhibits.