‘Vikings’ Creator to Produce Bubonic Plague Drama at History

History Channel is growing a pair of drama miniseries, together with one government produced by “Vikings” creator Michael Hirst.

The primary is titled “The Plague 12 months,” which hails from author Coleman Herbert with Hirst government producing. The collection is described as a portrait of 1665 London, throughout one of many all-time worst outbreaks of the Bubonic Plague. As Londoners of all stripes flee in droves, those that stay within the metropolis, whether or not by selection or by destiny, discover their resolves examined and previous wounds reopened, as they’re confronted with an unattainable query: how do you retain going when every thing round you has fallen to items? A+E Studios will produce.

“History’s scripted programming in improvement embraces our roots with premium historic miniseries that resonate with our viewers and complement our occasion megadoc content material centered on massive moments all through our historical past,” mentioned Eli Lehrer, government vp and normal supervisor for The History Channel. “We glance ahead to partnering once more with the sensible Michael Hirst and teaming with Ric Burns and our very personal A+E Studios to ship content material that can entertain, enlighten, and have interaction our viewers’ curiosity concerning the previous. We’ve been evolving our scripted enterprise mannequin for the model, with a shift in focus to our legacy in massive occasion limited-series, together with each totally commissioned and co-produced tasks.”

The second undertaking in improvement is “The Donner Celebration,” primarily based on one in every of America’s most notorious and tragic pioneer tales.

Setting out for California within the spring of 1846, James Reed, his household, and a hopeful wagon practice of migrants had been drawn by the promise of a greater life out west. Little did they know that their ill-fated expedition, doomed to be trapped within the Sierra Nevada Mountains for the winter, would face unimaginable hardships that introduced out one of the best, and worst, in humanity. Ric Burns will function the author and showrunner.Burns may also government produce together with Nancy Buirski. “The Donner Celebration” is produced by Cineflix Media in affiliation with Steeplechase Movies and Augusta Movies.