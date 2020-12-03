‘Vikings’ Season 6 Final Episodes to Premiere on Amazon Before History

“Vikings” Season 6 will roll out its ultimate episodes on Amazon prior to airing on its linear house on History Channel.(*6*)

The final 10 episodes of the present’s ultimate season will drop on Amazon within the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Eire on Dec. 30. They may then roll out on History, which has aired the present from the start, although the precise date for that has not but been introduced.(*6*)

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, however not earlier than you’ve had to likelihood to watch a few of my all-time favourite episodes,” stated “Vikings” creator, government producer and sole author Michael Hirst. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the collection finale to a streaming viewers first. Put together to be astonished, and for a lot of surprises alongside the way in which. And if in case you have tears to shed, then even be ready to shed them.”(*6*)

The primary 10 episodes of Season 6 aired on History earlier this yr. It concluded with an epic battle between the Rus and Vikings the place brother fought brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) combating for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) towards Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), now combating with the Rus forces in an try to achieve management of Norway.(*6*)

Hirst serves as government producer together with Morgan O’Sullivan of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn. “Vikings” is a global Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Tv serves because the worldwide distributor outdoors of Eire and Canada. “Vikings” is produced in affiliation with Corus Leisure.(*6*)

“Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all 5 and a half seasons of ‘Vikings’”, stated Brad Beale, vp of worldwide content material licensing for Prime Video. “On December 30, Prime members within the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Eire would be the first to study the fates of the beloved characters because the epic drama concludes within the ultimate ten episodes.”(*6*)

Though “Vikings” is coming to an finish, Hirst is just not performed exploring the world of the Norse warriors. It was introduced final yr that Hirst and Jeb Stuart had teamed for the sequel collection “Vikings: Valhalla” at Netflix, which will probably be set 100 years after the conclusion of the unique present. It was additionally introduced earlier this week that Hirst is working on a collection about London in 1665 throughout an outbreak of the bubonic plague. (*6*)