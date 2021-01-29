Vikings showrunner to adapt The Great Gatsby to TV

A television series based on The great Gatsby It’s already in development, with Vikings showrunner Michael Hirst, in collaboration with A + E Studios and ITV Studios America. It will be an aminiseries based on the 1925 novel of the same name by author F. Scott Fitzgerald, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter.

Hirst will write the script and executive produce with Groundswell Productions’ Michael London. Blake Hazard, great-granddaughter of Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, will be tasked with supervising and producing the show as well. In the words of it:

“I’m looking forward to a more inclusive and diverse version of Gatsby that better reflects the America we live in, one that would allow us all to see ourselves in the context reflected by Scott. Michael shows great respect for Scott’s work but does not have afraid to bring the story to life in an accessible and fresh way. I love being on this project. “

According to Hirst, this is the best time to delve into a timeless story, exploring its iconic characters through role models of gender, race, and sexual orientation. We will explore the African American community of New York in the 1920s according to THR, and its musical sub-culture.