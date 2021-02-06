‘Vikings’ Star Peter Franzen Joins ‘Bordertown’ Creators on New Series

‘Vikings’ star Peter Franzén will headline premium Finnish collection “Helsinki Syndrome” from “Bordertown” creator Mikko Oikkonen, co-writer Antti Pesonen and helmer Juuso Syrjä.

The eight-part suspense thriller is produced by Beta Movie-backed Fisher King for Finnish pubcaster Yle. An iconic title in Finnish Nordic Noir, “Bordertown’s” three seasons have performed in Netflix.

Franzén performs Elias Karo who takes 4 journalists hostage at their newspaper’s headquarters, in a determined try to get them to disclose the wrongdoing wreaked on his household. His plan is to power them to reveal the 2 financial institution officers and a district court docket decide who’ve worn out the popularity and possessions of Elias’ household, which prompted his father’s suicide.

When police particular forces besiege the newspaper, negotiator Jarmo Kiiski realizes that Elias has deliberate each all the way down to the ultimate element, whereas one of many journalists finds proof supporting his claims – and particulars start to emerge of a conspiracy affecting lots of of different households.

Fisher King govt producer Matti Halonen mentioned the present is impressed by Finland’s Nineteen Nineties financial institution disaster. “It’s a narrative of a modern-day Robin Hood from the North, with flashbacks from the Nineteen Nineties.”

For the producer, Franzén is ideal for the half. “He’s extraordinarily skillful and has the flexibility to play the function of a delicate household man who can take actions that require true mind-power, whereas struggling the dilemmas this includes.”

Greatest identified for his function as King Harald Finehair in Historical past saga “Vikings,” Franzén is considered one of Finland’ s most interesting actors, skilled at Helsinki’s Theatre Academy.

The character-driven suspense ”Helsinki Syndrome” is because of begin filming in June, with a premiere on Yle pencilled for 2022. Halonen is presently discussing world gross sales for his subsequent massive TV present after the noir drama ‘Bordertown” (“Sorjonen” in Finnish), one of many first Finnish dramas that secured a co-production and world gross sales take care of a significant worldwide participant – Federation Leisure – earlier than touchdown on Netflix.

Co-financed by Netflix, Yle and native distributor Aurora Studios, a characteristic spin-off of the crime/household drama “Bordertown” is because of premiere domestically in October earlier than a world rollout on the U.S. streamer.