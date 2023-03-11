Vikings: Valhalla Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The second season of Vikings: Valhalla came out on January 12, 2023. The show’s fans are looking forward to the third season, which is due out in 2024. Also, the season is in Netflix’s top 10s and has been watched for a total of 265,550,000 hours around the world. For those who don’t know, Vikings: Valhalla is a spinoff of the show Vikings. It was made by Michael Hirst and MGM Productions. It tells about what happened 100 years after Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons lead the Great Viking on his journey to England.

“Rejoicing in the glory of straight-forward adventure stories, Valhalla is a blood-good dramatization of Leif Eriksson’s conquests,” the site’s critics say as a whole. With a 90% approval rating from critics and an average score of 7.0/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has built up a lot of excitement among viewers for its third season. If you’re also wondering, “When can I watch Vikings: Valhalla season 3 on Netflix?” you’ve come to the right place.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Renewal Status

The blockbuster historical drama Vikings: Valhalla, which is on Netflix, will come back for a third season in 2019. The streaming site shared a video on its Twitter page to tell people about the news. The video gave a sneak peek at the next part of our heroes journey. A year seems like a long waiting period, but as long as clips like these keep coming out, the excitement will only keep growing.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 cast

Who comes back for season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla depends a lot on who makes it through season 2 alive. The show has shown that it is not unwilling to kill off major characters.

Still, it seems likely that our main three characters, Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eirksdóttir), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), will be back to fight another day.

Here is the complete Vikings: Valhalla cast:

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Earl Godwin

Bradley James as Lord Harekr

Hayat Kamille as Mariam

Marcin Dorociński as Grand Prince Yaroslav the Wise

Sofya Lebedeva as Elena

Nikolai Kinski as Emperor Romanos

Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes

Tolga Safer as Kurya

Joakim Nätterqvist as Birkir

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Plot

The next season is expected to pick up where the last one left off. It will tell the stories of some of the bravest Vikings who ever lived, like Leif Eriksson (Corlett), Freydis Eriksdottir (Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and William the Conqueror (Norman King).

The main plot of season 3 will be to learn more about the lives of these Vikings after Leif’s heartbreaking goodbye in the last episode of the second season, “The Reckoning.” Now that the upcoming battle is over, the fight to take over Norway has only just begun.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Review

When Vikings: Valhalla came out on Netflix last year, it changed the Vikings formula in a big way. After the original show on Amazon ended, the spin-off on Netflix did an excellent job of keeping the same tone and feel as the original. The set and production design were great, and the story did a good enough job of introducing a fresh group of characters and a lot of Vikings action.

Before season 2, there were a lot of hopes, but this sequel doesn’t quite live up to its promise of a bigger, more exciting adventure. Instead, we get a lot more quiet drama, with a lot of people having a conversation about how they feel and new relationships starting to grow. Basically, these eight episodes feel like a stopgap before the much bigger third season.

All of the main characters go on different quests in the story, which are broken up into smaller stories with varying levels of interest. Someone attempts to poison Emma of Normandy in London, which makes her realize there is a traitor in her group. She tries to figure out who she’s able to trust and who wants to hurt her over the course of the season.

Even though the season isn’t boring in and of itself, it will test your patience. The show spends a lot of time introducing characters and building up drama for things that you already understand are going to occur. One such place is Freydis in Jomsborg. We know there’s something wrong with the place, but it takes more than half a season for us to figure out what it is.

How many episodes will there be in Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla is likely to have eight episodes, just like seasons 1 and 2. But we will understand more when Netflix says something official about this.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 Release Date

Vikings: Valhalla doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but since season 3 has already gone into production, it may not be too long before the next episode shows up on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 came out about 11 months apart, and we expect season 3 to follow a similar schedule. This would put the premiere date in late 2023 or early 2024.

Where to watch Vikings: Valhalla

You can stream the first two seasons of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix right now. On Prime Video, you can watch all 6 seasons of the first Vikings show, which takes place a hundred years before Valhalla.

Is there a trailer for Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 doesn’t have a trailer yet, but we’ll add it to this page as soon as one comes out.