Vikings: Valhalla trailer published, that includes probably the most characters who will megastar within the sequel

For 3 months now we have no longer had related information about Vikings: Valhalla, the brand new sequel collection to the Viking saga. The former preview confirmed probably the most scenes from the collection in a video of simply 1 minute lengthy. As well as, we discovered that this collection takes position greater than a century (100 years) after the unique occasions and can observe the tale of the descendants of a few major characters, or even new characters who will search their position in Valhalla.

The saga of Ragnar Lodbrok and his sons got here to an finish after 6 seasons. Vikings ended, leaving in the back of a really perfect tale of energy struggles, conquests and exploration. Now, Vikings: Valhalla choices up the baton and units out to introduce new figures, who will search to develop their saga. All over Netflix’s Tudum tournament we were given to peer a few of the ones faces.

The Vikings have returned. They’ll take no prisoners. This is your first have a look at the extremely expected Vikings: Valhalla #TUDUM percent.twitter.com/cemmyWSnZR — Netflix Geeked is staring at #Tudum (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Like its predecessor, Vikings: Valhalla will combine fictional characters with actual ancient figures, together with probably the most most famed Vikings that experience ever existed, comparable to Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Harald Hardrada. The Netflix collection will discover the legacy of the characters from the unique collection, turning their descendants into protagonists. “Those women and men will damage new floor as they struggle for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe.“in keeping with the legit plot synopsis.

Jeb Stuart would be the showrunner for Valhalla and Michael Hirst, who created, produced and wrote all of the Vikings episodes, this time he’ll most effective be provide as an govt manufacturer along Stuart and Morgan O’Sullivan.

Hirst up to now informed IGN that Vikings: Valhalla is going (in spirit) on Rollo’s legacy (performed in Vikings via Clive Standen), since William the Conqueror, the primary Norman king of England, was once an instantaneous descendant of Rollo and Normandy was once shaped via the Norsemen who adopted Rollo.

For the reason that chronology of the lives of Leif Erickson and William the Conqueror does no longer essentially coincide with a very powerful occasions and moments of their lives, Hirst additionally informed us that he would take ingenious go away, as came about in Vikings with positive occasions, such because the siege of Paris., to conform to the narrative wishes of the collection.

Vikings: Valhalla is coming to Netflix in 2022