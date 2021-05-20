Vikram Kamal Haasan Film (2021): Trailer | Songs And Background Tune | E-newsletter Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Vikram Kamal Haasan Movie (2021): Trailer | Songs and background music | Publication date

Vikram Kamal Haasan Film (2021): Trailer | Songs and background song | E-newsletter date

Vikram Kamal Haasan Film: The teaser video of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram film was once launched on November 7, 2020. The video presentations Ulaganayagan Kamal in a coarse glance making ready a celebration for some politicians and cops. On the finish of the video, the actor takes a weapon to kill them. The # ஆரம்பிக்கலாங்களா #Arambikalangala #TheManwiththeGun discussion from the teaser was once on development on social media.

In line with assets, Prabhu Deva will play an adverse function within the Vikram film.

vikram film kamal prabhu deva
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Manufacturer Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran
Situation Lokesh Kanagaraj
Style Gangster drama
Tale Lokesh Kanagaraj
Starring Kamal Haasan
Tune Anirudh Ravichander
Cinematograph Girish Gangadharan
Editor Philomin Raj
Manufacturing corporate RKFI (Raajkamal Movies World)
E-newsletter date 2020
Language Tamil

Vikram Film Forged

Here’s the principle solid checklist of the approaching Lokesh Kanagaraj film Vikram,

  • Kamal Haasan as Vikram
  • Fahadh Faasil (antagonist / villain)
  • Prabhu Deva
  • Antony Varghese
  • Vijay Sethupathi

Vikram film trailer

Kamal Hassan’s Vikram film trailer video shall be up to date quickly.

All songs from the Vikram film composed by way of Aniruth Ravichander shall be up to date after it’s formally launched. Obtain Kamal Haasan Vikram Film Songs and BGM after it formally hit the song (audio) platform.

DISCLAIMER: We request that you simply simplest watch motion pictures and songs at the legit media carrier similar to Amazon High Video, ZEE5, Disney + Hotstar, Netflix, Wynk, Gaana, iTunes and extra. Don’t enhance or use unlawful internet sites similar to Jio Rockers, Isaimini, Lookmovies, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Moviesda, Madrasrockers, Filmywap, Khatrimaza, to circulate motion pictures on-line.

Watch Kamal Haasan Vikram Film (2020) teaser video complete hd right here,

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here