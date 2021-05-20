Vikram Kamal Haasan Film (2021): Trailer | Songs And Background Tune | E-newsletter Date

Vikram Kamal Haasan Film: The teaser video of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram film was once launched on November 7, 2020. The video presentations Ulaganayagan Kamal in a coarse glance making ready a celebration for some politicians and cops. On the finish of the video, the actor takes a weapon to kill them. The # ஆரம்பிக்கலாங்களா #Arambikalangala #TheManwiththeGun discussion from the teaser was once on development on social media.

In line with assets, Prabhu Deva will play an adverse function within the Vikram film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Manufacturer Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran Situation Lokesh Kanagaraj Style Gangster drama Tale Lokesh Kanagaraj Starring Kamal Haasan Tune Anirudh Ravichander Cinematograph Girish Gangadharan Editor Philomin Raj Manufacturing corporate RKFI (Raajkamal Movies World) E-newsletter date 2020 Language Tamil

Vikram Film Forged

Here’s the principle solid checklist of the approaching Lokesh Kanagaraj film Vikram,

Kamal Haasan as Vikram

Fahadh Faasil (antagonist / villain)

Prabhu Deva

Antony Varghese

Vijay Sethupathi

Vikram film trailer

Kamal Hassan’s Vikram film trailer video shall be up to date quickly.

All songs from the Vikram film composed by way of Aniruth Ravichander shall be up to date after it’s formally launched. Obtain Kamal Haasan Vikram Film Songs and BGM after it formally hit the song (audio) platform.

DISCLAIMER: We request that you simply simplest watch motion pictures and songs at the legit media carrier similar to Amazon High Video, ZEE5, Disney + Hotstar, Netflix, Wynk, Gaana, iTunes and extra. Don’t enhance or use unlawful internet sites similar to Jio Rockers, Isaimini, Lookmovies, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Moviesda, Madrasrockers, Filmywap, Khatrimaza, to circulate motion pictures on-line.

Watch Kamal Haasan Vikram Film (2020) teaser video complete hd right here,