Vikram Misri changed into the deputy of NSA Ajit Doval, know particular issues about Vikram

Vikram Misri: Veteran diplomat Vikram Misri (Vikram Misri) to the Nationwide Safety Council Secretariat (Nationwide Safety Council Secretariat) Deputy Nationwide Safety Adviser in (Deputy Nationwide Safety Consultant) has been appointed. Vikram Indian Overseas Provider (IFS) is a 1989 batch officer. He used to be the Indian Ambassador to China for 3 years (Envoy to China) has labored. At the eleventh of this month, he used to be relieved from the publish of Indian Ambassador to China. Pradeep Kumar Rawat (now India's ambassador to China) in his position.Pradeep Kumar Rawat) has been appointed.

Know essential issues about Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri served within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs in addition to the Top Minister's Place of work (PMO) has labored in quite a lot of positions. Misri has additionally served in quite a lot of Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North The us. He has been India's ambassador to Myanmar and Spain. Galwan Valley of Ladakh in June 2020 (Galwan Valley ConflictVikram Misri took section in numerous rounds of talks between the 2 international locations all over the violent conflict between the Indian Military and the Chinese language Military. Vikram Misri, former Top Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2014 (Dr. Manmohan Singh) and in 2014 when Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) When he changed into the Top Minister, he remained on this publish and from Might to July 2014, PM Narendra Modi used to be the Non-public Secretary. Within the yr 1997, Vikram Misri, the then Top Minister Inder Kumar Gujral (Inder Kumar Gujral) has been the Non-public Secretary. Vikram Misri used to be born in Srinagar. Hindu School of Delhi (Hindu SchoolPrior to graduating from ), he did his early research from Scindia Faculty. Vikram additionally has an MBA stage. Prior to becoming a member of the civil products and services, he labored within the promoting and advert movie making business for 3 years. Egyptian Nationwide Safety Consultant (NSAAjit Doval (Ajit Doval) reporting to. At the moment, Rajinder Khanna, Pankaj Saran and Dattatreya Padsalgikar are serving as Deputy NSAs.

