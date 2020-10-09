Viktor Tsoi Film Sparks Rights Dispute Ahead of Warsaw Film Festival

The debut of Russian rock ’n’ roll saga “Tsoi,” primarily based on the life of the long-lasting insurgent singer-songwriter Viktor Tsoi, who died in 1990, has triggered a rights dispute with the performer’s heirs over the use of his identify and picture.

The Warsaw Film Festival is scheduled to display screen “Tsoi” in its worldwide competitors on Oct. 15, however Sophia Mikulinski, who represents the heirs and household of Viktor Tsoi, says a screening could be in “direct violation of the [copyright] legislation relevant on the territory of the European Union.”

An Oct. 1 letter seen by Selection, addressed to the Warsaw Film Festival from Alexander Tsoi, the rock star’s son and inheritor, demanded that the fest cancel its screening, stating the movie was “created with out acquiring legally binding consents to make use of the identify and picture of the well-known musician.”

Warsaw plans to display screen the movie regardless of the dispute, says fest director Stefan Laudyn. “Not everybody was at all times pleased with the movies we’ve got been exhibiting on the Warsaw Film Festival,” he stated.

“In my three a long time because the competition director,” he added, “we had interventions by politicians, officers, diplomats, firms…so long as there isn’t a court docket determination that the movie can’t be proven to the general public, and after checking its standing with the producer of the movie, I imagine we’ve got the proper to point out it.”

Responding to the rights dispute, Polina Demina, a consultant for producer Rock Movies, advised Selection, “We didn’t violate any legal guidelines or rules of the Russian Federation.”

“The film expresses, and never for the primary time, the director’s respect for Victor Tsoi, whom [director] Alexey Uchitel had recognized personally and who has thus far develop into the topic of a number of of his documentaries,” Demina added.

The corporate acknowledges that the movie “makes use of a small share of documentary footage with Victor Tsoi that was initially shot by Alexey Uchitel” however asserts that the Tsoi household “have by no means owned any rights to this footage.”

The Tsoi property first realized of the manufacturing in 2017 and requested to see the script whereas contemplating whether or not to grant the filmmakers the rights to make use of the rocker’s identify and picture, they are saying. However the heirs discovered the script, which follows Tsoi’s widow, son, mistress and producer on a highway journey to ship his coffin to Leningrad, objectionable, says Mikulinski.

The household refused to grant the rights, she says, and urged the director make the movie with out referring to Tsoi by identify. When it completed manufacturing, with Tsoi clearly recognized, they felt they needed to take motion, Mikulinski says.

Rock Movies agreed to switch Tsoi’s music with that of different artists, utilizing songs by Faustas Latenas, however didn’t undertake the opposite modifications sought by Tsoi’s property. The movie’s central plot line, forged in highway film type, is pushed by the aftermath of the rock star’s deadly automotive crash in Latvia and it stars Evgeniy Tsyganov, Mariana Spivak, Paulina Andreeva and Igor Vernik. Uchitel co-wrote the movie with Alexandr Gonorovskiy and Savva Minaev.

Tsoi, the founder and entrance man of the band Kino, “has made an inestimable contribution to the trendy Russian tradition,” says Mikulinski. He was additionally the central determine in 2018 movie “Leto” (“Summer season”) by Kirill Serebrennikov, a dissident filmmaker who completed the characteristic whereas beneath home arrest on prices broadly believed to be trumped up for political causes.

“Individuals all around the world and particularly these from the previous USSR take into account Viktor Tsoi a cult determine,” Mikulinski added. “His music has develop into an anthem of freedom and modifications.” Some 30 years after his loss of life at age 28, Tsoi’s track “Khochu Peremen” (Adjustments) has been sung by protesters within the streets of Minsk, and was sung in Moscow by demonstrators opposing Russian chief Vladimir Putin.