Viktoria Azarenka announced her temporary retirement from tennis after leaving the court in the middle of a match in Miami

Azarenka had already starred in an episode in Indian Wells

The Belarusian Viktoria Azarenkaformer number 1 in the world and current number 16, announced this Sunday that is “living a moment of extreme stress” in his personal life and that he needs to “take a break” from tennis, with the desire to “be able to return” to compete.

This was announced by Azarenka in official statements provided by the Miami tournament after will withdraw from the third round match against the Czech Linda Fruhvirtova (n.279) when she was losing 6-3 and 3-0.

“I shouldn’t have jumped on the track today. The last few weeks have been extremely stressful in my personal life. The last match was exhausting for me, but I wanted to play in front of this big crowd because it helped me a lot in my first match”, he continued.

“I wanted to jump on the track and try, but it was a mistake. I hope to take a break and be able to come back,” she added.

Finally, he also left a message for his rival: “I would like to congratulate my opponent and wish him the best of luck. in this tournament and at the beginning of her professional career”, he said about the Czech, who is playing a WTA 1000 category tournament for the first time.

Azarenka announced her temporary retirement from tennis (Usa Today Sports)

As a result of his abandonment, at the age of 16, Linda Fruhvirtova became the youngest tennis player to reach the round of 16 of the Miami Open since 2004. Now, the Czech will be the rival of the Spanish Paula Badosa.

On Sunday Fruhvirtova, number 279 of the WTA ranking, was leading 6-2 and 3-0 when the Belarusian Azarenka (16) abruptly withdrew from the match. Azarenka, 32, addressed a few words to the chair umpire but, when she called the physiotherapist over the loudspeaker, the tennis player grabbed her backpack and left the court without the reasons being initially clear.

Winner three times in Miami (2009, 2011 and 2016), Azarenka had just been eliminated in the third round of Indian Wells against Elena Rybakina in a match in which she had to take a break during the game when she broke down in tears.

I don’t know what happened in the end Fruhvirtova said later. “She was struggling with some injuries. I don’t know, but it was an honor to share the track with her. You never want to end the match this way, but it happens. We shook hands and then he left.”he explained.

Azarenka breaks down in tears during the Indian Wells match

The Belarusian had had a lackluster stint in Indian Wells two weeks ago, when he broke down crying during a meeting due to an emotional comedown.

“I feel sorry for the fans for what happened, because they were fantastic cheering me on. They were the only reason I went out to compete. I always look for challenges and pressure, but today it was too much. I have to learn from this,” she said.

For her part, the young 16 years old, who on Friday had already surprised by eliminating the experienced Elise Mertens, was confident ahead of the clash against the Spanish Badosa. “These matches help build confidence, especially in big tournaments like this one,” she said. “Do I think I can win? Of course, that’s the mentality. I’m playing to be the best in the world.”

KEEP READING

The uncontrollable crying of the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the middle of the game that surprised everyone in Indian Wells

Ashleigh Barty, number 1 in the WTA ranking, announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25

Rafael Nadal confirmed that he has a cracked rib and will be several weeks without playing: will he make it to Roland Garros?