Village Cooking Channel Wiki, Proprietor, Staff, Movies, Photographs | Chinna Veeramangalam

Village Cooking Channel is a YouTube channel created by means of a bunch of Chinna Veeramangalam children in 2018. Chinna Veeramangalam is a rural Village of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu. Now the identify is reached the worldwide degree and known by means of meals enthusiasts and audiences. Village Cooking Channel (VCC) from Chinna Veeramangalam grossed over 1 crore subscribers by means of their conventional cooking movies.

It’s the first Tamil youtube channel in South India to succeed in 10M subscribers. The channel has culinary professionals and younger graduates – Subramanian (M Phil in Trade), Murugesan, Periyathambi (Caterer), Tamilselvan, Ayyanar, Muthumanickam (Catering). For the successive 1 cr subscribers, they won the Diamond button from the YouTube platform. Village Cooking Channel staff donated Rs. 10 Lakh for TN Leader Minister’s Public Reduction Fund (CMPRF) to assist the combat in opposition to COVID-19.

Those YouTube channel stars are principally farmers by means of career and later applied their virtual global by means of began importing their conventional cooking movies. They use to add 4- 5 movies every week and because of the covid pandemic, their add used to be diminished to one video every week. Their distinctive taste of preparation of cooking movies by means of the usage of stone grinders, blenders, firesticks for cooking and making ready in farms, fields, and river banks in Pudukottai garnered the audience.

Attention-grabbing Details of Village Cooking Channel(VCC)

After cooking, they use to serve their meals in school scholars, previous age properties, and extra.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seemed in thier channel and shared meals with them

Additionally they recieved award from Behindwoods and Blacksheep

Chinna Veeramangalam aka Village Cooking Channel (VCC) Team

Take a look at the Village Cooking Manufacturing unit staff individuals,

Periyathambi (Caterer)

Subramanian (M Phil in Trade) -admin

Muthumanickam (Catering)

Murugesan

Tamilselvan

Ayyanar

