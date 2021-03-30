Village Roadshow Names Tristen Tuckfield Executive VP of Feature Film

Village Roadshow Leisure Group has appointed Tristen Tuckfield as the corporate’s government VP of characteristic movie.

Tuckfield will work with Jillian Apfelbaum, government VP of characteristic movie, to co-run Village Roadshow Photos movie content material throughout all platforms. Tuckfield and Apfelbaum each report back to CEO Steve Mosko.

“I do know that Tristen will pair completely with Jillian to create a chance for a dynamic, forward-thinking partnership as we proceed to broaden our movie division,” stated Mosko. “I’m excited to work with each Tristen and Jillian as we construct on the previous two years of movie improvement and take benefit of this chance to create world-class storytelling below the Village Roadshow Photos banner.”

Tuckfield, whose background is in financing, packaging and distribution, beforehand labored as an government VP of 30West. She was answerable for managing unscripted movies and TV properties, together with the co-acquisition of “I, Tonya” with Neon, the gross sales technique for “Late Evening” to Amazon, and the packaging and gross sales of Netflix’s water-cooler hit “Tiger King.” Previous to 30West, she was an agent in CAA’s Media Finance division, the place she oversaw the gross sales of greater than 100 movies together with “Brooklyn,” “The Lobster” and “The Florida Undertaking.” Her resume additionally contains VP of acquisitions for Millennium Leisure and director of acquisitions and improvement and Samuel Goldwyn Movies.

Tuckfield known as Village Roadshow an organization whose model she has “lengthy admired.”

“I’m past excited to affix this workforce and additional construct upon the unique IP being developed and the stellar in-house library whereas persevering with to champion filmmaker’s voices,” she stated. “My ardour is bringing tales to the widest viewers attainable and I can’t wait to proceed that mission at Village Roadshow.”

Bruce Berman will proceed to supervise Village Roadshow Leisure Group’s relationship with Warner Bros.’ theatrical division and report back to Mosko.

Village Roadshow Leisure Group is 20% owned by Australia’s Village Roadshow Restricted, a distribution, cinemas and theme park group.