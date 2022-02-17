Villa’s great game that got the ovation, Benedetto’s viral pipe and greetings to Palermo: the pearls of Boca’s victory against Aldosivi

Boca Juniors beat Aldosivi in ​​Mar del Plata 2-1, with two goals from Sebastián Villa, for the second date of the Professional League Cup (Martín Cauteruccio discounted on the final). Thus, Xeneize ranked third in Zone Bwith four points, the same points as Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero (it has a better goal difference) and two points behind the point guard, Estudiantes de La Plata.

The cast of Sebastián Battaglia had a moment of very good football, although it also suffered ups and downs. The team’s first half hour was at a high level and then fell in the last minutes of the first half. In the complement, he came out decisively again, found the second goal and due to the poor aim he did not close the match with a landslide.

(Telam)

Aldosivi, with a lot of drive, discounted and took danger in the end, although it was not enough. The great figure of the party was Sebastián Villa, author of the two goals of Boca Juniors. The Colombian, who was replaced at 31 of the complement by Exequiel Zeballos, left the field of play applauded by the boquense public that filled the José María Minella stadium in Mar del Plata that housed “neutral” fans.

Martín Palermo was another of the outstanding figures, especially minutes before the game. The Titan, the top scorer in the history of Boca Juniors, received great affection from the xeneizes fans and also a special greeting from coach Sebastián Battaglia and striker Darío Benedettowho considers him an idol.

And exactly the Pipewho came from having a dream debut last Sunday at the Bombonera, where he scored the team’s goal against Colón in his first official match since his return to the club of his loves, delivered an anthology pipe that drew attention in the broadcast and social networks. The 9 of Boca Juniors was also the one who impeccably assisted Villa in the first goal and rounded off another good match.

THE PEARLS LEFT BY THE TRIUMPH OF BOCA AGAINST ALDOSIVI IN MAR DEL PLATA:

Darío Benedetto greets his idol, Martín Palermo

The greeting between Sebastián Battaglia and Martín Palermo, the top winner and the top scorer in the history of Boca Juniors, respectively

Benedetto’s pipe that took all the ovation from the Minella stadium

Great clearance by Darío Benedetto and goal by Sebastián Villa, for Boca Juniors’ 1-0 against Aldosivi

Great individual play and Villa’s second goal, for 2-0 against Tiburón

Sebastián Villa is replaced by Changuito Zeballos and leaves the stadium applauded. The Colombian was the figure of the match

Boca’s defensive neglect and Cauteruccio’s goal for the discount on the end of Aldosivi

The word of the figure of the party, Sebastián Villa

KEEP READING:

He is the top scorer in the lower Independiente, he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana and today he works in a pasta factory

The French press gave Lionel Messi a 3 after PSG’s win against Real Madrid and criticized him: “It’s sad to see him like this”

Guillermo Vilas’s daughter’s plan to forge her own path in tennis: the surprise she received in Argentina

Sergio Goycochea’s audio with which he responded to Guillermo Coppola’s accusations in the midst of his fight with Oscar Ruggeri

Ruggeri gave details of the meeting that the 1986 champions will have with Bilardo: “We are desperate to go see him”