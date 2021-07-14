Vimala Raman Biography, Age, Top, Weight, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Wiki & Extra

Vimala Raman is a widely recognized Australian-origin Indian film actress, dancer, and model, most often stated for her paintings in Malayalam, Telugu; Kannada, Tamil, and Bollywood motion pictures. She was once born on 23 January 1982 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Vimala has moreover gave the impression in Southern Indian motion pictures harking back to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In 2011, he moreover starred in an English-language film known as “Dam 999”.

Who’s Vimala Raman

Vimala Raman is a widely recognized resolve in Southern Indian motion pictures. She can be a uniquely established and skilled Bharatanatyam dancer. She achieved her training in dance underneath the guidance of the legend “Jayalakshmi Kandiah”. Vimala moreover attended Sydney’s “Natnala Dance Academy”. The gorgeous Australian woman won the 2004 “Omit India Australia” name previous than appearing in motion pictures and in 2005 she won the name of “Omit India International – Pretty Face”.

Vimala Raman Wiki & Bio

She is these days filming for Malayalam film Bilathikadha. In conjunction with South Indian language motion pictures, she has moreover acted in Hindi film Mumbai Replicate.

Vimala Raman Body Measurements

Breast Measurement 34

Waist Measurement 26

Hip Measurement 34

Body Decide 34-26-34

Pores and pores and skin Colour Fair

Eye Colour Black

Hair Colour Black

Vimala Raman Personal Knowledge

Place of abode Town Thiruvananthapuram Nationality Australian Religion Hindu Handle Melbourne, Australia College MLC College, Rowley St, Burwood NSW 2134, Australia College Faculty of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney Qualification Bachelor of Science in Data Gadget Management Spare time activities Making a song, Dancing & Travelling Marital Status Unmarried Debut Tamil – Poi (2006)

Malayalam – Time (2007)

Telugu – Evaraina Epudaina (2009)

Kannada – Aptharakshaka (2010)

Hindi – Mumbai Replicate (2013) Biggest Movement footage Time (2007) and Calcutta Knowledge (2008) among others Salary N/A Internet Value N/A Authentic Internet web site N/A

Vimala Raman Favourites

Favorite Color Firozi, Crimson & Crimson Favorite Recreation Cricket Favorite Position London, Goa Favorite Robe Prime with Jeans

Vimala Raman Viral & In taste Video

Vimala Raman Viral Pictures







Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2005, Vimala Raman started her showing occupation with the Tamil film “Poi” produced by means of Kailasam Balachander, which in a while won popularity and gratitude for her exceptional paintings. Merely after 2007, his Malayalam film debut were given right here with the film “Time” which moreover featured southern actor “Suresh Gopi”. Vimala Raman has gave the impression in more than 22 motion pictures in a lot of languages. He has acted with all of the celebs of the Malayalam film business. She was once ultimate observed inside the Telugu film “Om Namo Venkatesya”. She is these days taking footage for a Malayalam film titled Bilathikadha. Apart from Southern Indian language motion pictures, he has moreover acted in a Hindi film known as Mumbai Replicate and Vimala Rama Upcoming Movie release on 27 November 2020 that name is PUBGOA.