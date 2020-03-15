Vin Diesel Calls Furious 7’s ‘Last Ride’ Scene ‘The Best Moment In Cinematic History’

Depart a Remark
Quick and Furious followers have lived by way of some super ups and downs. After shedding Paul Walker in 2013, they have been capable of grieve him together with the film’s solid and crew, who managed to offer his character an almost good goodbye. Should you ask Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s “final trip” in Furious 7 wasn’t only a highly effective film second. He thinks it was the most effective scene in cinematic historical past.
Paul Walker died whereas Furious 7 was in manufacturing. The tragedy of his loss was not solely tough for the franchise’s solid and crew on a private stage. It created a uniquely horrible state of affairs wherein they needed to determine if and the way they might end Furious 7 with out him. Finally, the filmmakers determined to honor Paul Walker by finishing the movie and giving his character, Brian O’Conner, a correct send-off. On the finish of the film, he retires with Mia (Jordana Brewster) and their son, Jack — however not earlier than having fun with one final trip alongside Dom (Vin Diesel). The final shot of Furious 7 exhibits their two automobiles diverging at a fork within the highway and Brian using off on his personal for a brand new journey.
It’s the sort of film second that’s emotional no matter how invested you’re within the movie or its characters. For actors like Vin Diesel, it was actually the one method they might have despatched Paul Walker off (by way of NME):
I used to be so reluctant to return to filming. I simply felt just like the studio was asking me to return to a funeral. I used to be so damaged by it. I didn’t need anybody to make use of the tragedy as a narrative plot. It was so necessary to me…It was a really, very robust second. However there was some solace in the truth that we have been capable of defend from the pure whim of a producer or anybody to say, ‘Nicely now you’re going to go avenge the character,’ and use it as a plot and we have been capable of do one thing so stunning and so stylish.
To make it doable for followers to bid goodbye to Brian (and Paul), the filmmakers pulled out all of the stops. They employed Paul Walkers’ brothers to behave as stand-ins and employed Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital results to recreate his likeness. Although it was a difficult endeavor, Vin Diesel thinks the outcomes have been greater than definitely worth the effort:
It is perhaps the most effective second in cinematic historical past. Not simply in my profession however in cinematic historical past. Males world wide — everybody was capable of cry — however males across the planet for the primary time in historical past have been capable of cry collectively.
Re-watch that scene now, whether or not it was the most effective second in cinematic historical past or simply very touching:
Vin Diesel has been open about the truth that he and all the Quick and Furious crew have been unsure how you can proceed with subsequent films. He’s made it a precedence to maintain Paul Walker’s reminiscence alive — and now he’s even hinting that we may even see Brian return, in a roundabout way, in F9. Although it can now take a bit longer than we anticipated to see if one other little bit of film magic transpires, F9 might be definitely worth the wait.
