Vin Diesel Grateful For Time Filming Fast And Furious Movies While F9 Is On Hold

Depart a Remark
Practically 20 years after the Fast & Furious franchise launched, Vin Diesel continues to be arguably finest identified for his function as Dominic Toretto, having performed the character in all however one of many important motion pictures. Diesel and his Fast & Furious crew have been set to return this Friday for F9, however as a consequence of the present well being disaster, the film was pushed again a whole yr.
So now we should wait till spring 2021 for F9 to reach, however within the meantime, Vin Diesel expressed gratitude for the time he’s spent engaged on the Fast & Furious motion pictures with the next social media publish:
Right here we’ve got Vin Diesel subsequent to Michelle Rodriguez, who’s appeared as Letty Ortiz in six Fast & Furious motion pictures to date and will likely be again for F9, in Cuba, which have been elements of 2017’s The Destiny of the Furious have been filmed. As Diesel famous in his Instagram publish, Cuba is only one of many areas the Fast & Furious motion pictures have shot footage, thus making it quite apt to seek advice from the franchise as “the world’s saga” in his thoughts.
Subsequent yr will mark two full a long time since this saga started with The Fast and the Furious, which noticed Vin Diesel and Michell Rodriguez appearing alongside the late Paul Walker and Jordan Brewster. What as soon as a sequence of films revolving round road racing has developed into fantastical adventures that see the protagonists saving the world of their automobiles and continuously breaking the legal guidelines of physics.
Nonetheless, the Fast & Furious franchise continues to be going sturdy, with each Furious 7 and The Destiny of the Furious each crossing the $1 billion mark. Final yr additionally marked the franchise’s first spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, which noticed Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s respective characters teaming up once more to stop Idris Elba’s Brixton, a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist, from unleashing a lethal virus onto the world.
The primary Fast & Furious saga will choose again up once more with F9, thus bringing us nearer to the tip of an period. While the franchise as a complete will proceed by a Hobbs & Shaw sequel and a female-centric spinoff, the plan continues to be to wrap up the first movie sequence with Fast & Furious 10. That film was set to return out subsequent April, however since F9 has been pushed again to that slot, it’s unclear proper now when Film #10 will arrive.
As for F9, it’ll see Dominic Toretto and his crew clashing with Dom and Mia’s estranger brother, Jakob Thereto, who has joined forces with Charlize Theron’s Cipher. The F9 trailer additionally revealed that Sung Kang’s Han Lue, who was believed to have died in Tokyo Drift, is by some means nonetheless alive.
F9 races into theaters on April 2, 2021, so preserve checking again at CinemaBlend for persevering with protection. Preserve monitor of what’s set to hit the silver display this yr with our 2020 launch schedule.
Add Comment