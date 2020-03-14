Vin Diesel Teases F9 Has A Big Surprise Cameo For Fast And Furious Fans

Probably the most anticipated films of 2020 simply grew to become some of the anticipated films of 2021. F9, the most recent installment within the Fast & Furious franchise, just lately joined each different film set to come back out within the subsequent month or so and delayed its launch, although F9 went the additional mile by pushing itself off for a full 12 months. Individuals have been already going to have a tough time ready that lengthy for a film that was so near occurring, and Vin Diesel might have by chance made it that a lot tougher by teasing followers with an as but unrevealed cameo.