Vin Diesel Teases F9 Has A Big Surprise Cameo For Fast And Furious Fans

Probably the most anticipated films of 2020 simply grew to become some of the anticipated films of 2021. F9, the most recent installment within the Fast & Furious franchise, just lately joined each different film set to come back out within the subsequent month or so and delayed its launch, although F9 went the additional mile by pushing itself off for a full 12 months. Individuals have been already going to have a tough time ready that lengthy for a film that was so near occurring, and Vin Diesel might have by chance made it that a lot tougher by teasing followers with an as but unrevealed cameo.
Earlier than it was introduced that F9 was being delayed, Vin Diesel was selling Bloodshot, his new movie releasing at the moment, among the many final of the extensive launch movies we’ll see for a minimum of a month, when he informed ET that apparently some type of unknown function is on the best way within the movie. In response to a query about what Oscar profitable performers Diesel want to see within the franchise, he stated…
There is a massive shock coming. I can not inform anybody, [But] it’s so superior.
The Fast & Furious franchise already has one Oscar winner in its ranks with Helen Mirren having joined the collection in The Destiny of the Furious, and we all know from the trailers that she’ll be in F9, however it seems that maybe there’s one other Oscar winner that is likely to be showing within the new movie that we do not learn about but.
It is really a bit shocking that there is a function we do not learn about in F9, contemplating that the primary trailer revealed that Han was alive, which feels just like the type of secret the film would possibly need to preserve for some time. However apparently there are some secrets and techniques the film continues to be retaining in any case.
In fact, when Vin Diesel stated that, he thought the film can be popping out in just a few weeks, and now we cannot be seeing F9 till April of 2021. Which means the key cameo will doubtless should be stored secret for near a 12 months. One hopes Vin Diesel enjoys avoiding this query for the following few months.
And we will spend the following 12 months attempting to determine what this “massive shock” is. Based mostly on the truth that it was a solution to a query about an Oscar winner showing within the franchise, it looks as if that is what we’ll get, however it might be one thing else. Possibly one other distinguished actor, Oscar winner or not, might be showing. Or perhaps it is Ben Stiller.
Is it an excessive amount of to hope that Gal Gadot will seem in F9 with Han? Of all of the characters within the collection which have died, she’s the one member of the workforce who has needed to keep useless. It does not appear honest.
