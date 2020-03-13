Vin Diesel’s Fast And Furious 9 Delayed A Full Year Due To Coronavirus Concerns

To our household of Fast followers all over the place,

We really feel all of the love and the anticipation you’ve gotten for the following chapter in our saga.

That’s why it’s particularly powerful to let you realize that now we have to maneuver the discharge date of the movie. It’s turn into clear that it received’t be attainable for all of our followers world wide to see the movie this Could.

We’re shifting the worldwide launch date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. Whereas we all know there’s disappointment in having to attend a short time longer, this transfer is made with the protection of everybody as our foremost consideration.

Transferring will permit our world household to expertise our new chapter collectively. We’ll see you subsequent spring.

A lot love,

Your Fast Household