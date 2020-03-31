Vin Diesel’s iconic Fast and Furious ride has just got its own Lego set

Lego just launched a collector’s constructing set of Dominic Torreto’s iconic Dodge Charger, one of many Fast and Furious franchise’s most epic rides.

The Lego 42111 Dodge Charger is a collector’s constructing set and is available in at £89.99. It has 1077 items, so it ought to preserve you entertained if you end up with extra time in your palms throughout lockdown.

The Lego reproduction mimics the unique 1970 Dodge Charger used within the movies but in addition options a few of Dom’s enhancements. It comes with a shifting pistons suspension steering system, an air blower, a V8 engine, two nitro bottles, and a hearth extinguisher — just in case issues get too scorching within the cockpit.

Common

The Dodge Charger made its debut within the first Fast and Furious film, and was pushed by Vin Diesel’s Dom in a race towards Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner earlier than the pair grew to become “household”.

It has cropped up all through the franchise since, usually earlier than being smashed to bits by something from a jail bus to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The second-generation mannequin was even utilized by Dom to dive out of an aeroplane in that Fast and Furious 7 parachute stunt.

You may even wish to construct the Lego mannequin when you do a Fast and Furious film marathon. When you don’t own all of them already, there’s presently a deal for Fast and Furious 1-Eight movies on Amazon.